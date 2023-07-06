A 10-year-old Channing Tatum movie is suddenly #1 on Netflix

No, you’re not seeing things. A 10-year-old Channing Tatum thriller is the most popular movie on Netflix.

White House Down, a 2013 action movie starring Tatum as a Capitol officer defending the President against a terrorist attack, has shot up the streaming charts – presumably thanks to July 4 celebrations.

The movie, also starring Jamie Foxx, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Joey King, was largely forgotten upon release. It grossed $200m at the box office and was outflanked by its more explosive cousin Olympus Has Fallen, gaining only 51% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Still, that hasn’t stopped its latter-day popularity on the streamer. In the US, it’s rocketed past Netflix originals Nimona, Run Rabbit Run, and Extraction 2.

"This is Channing Tatum at his most charismatic," one wrote on Twitter after revisiting the film, while another called White House Down a "masterpiece."

For those outside the States looking for an adrenaline-fuelled dose of Channing Tatum, you’ll be pleased to know White House Down is available on Netflix in most regions – including the UK.

On the TV side of things, it should come as no surprise that The Witcher season 3 still rules the roost a week after release. It may not be Henry Cavill’s swan song as Geralt just yet – as Netflix is keen to point out – but volume 1 was watched over 15 million times inside its first four days. Liam Hemsworth will take over the role from the fourth season.

