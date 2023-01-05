Where to buy the RTX 4070 Ti: Best retailers in the US and UK

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti has arrived on the shelves after its introduction to the world at CES 2023. With plenty of people still reeling from the trauma of trying to buy the 30 Series cards when they launched, you'd be forgiven for asking the question: "where can I buy one ASAP?" Thankfully, the drought of GPU stock is well and truly over, meaning getting a hold of the latest from Nvidia shouldn't be nearly as difficult as you may remember.

Before we jinx anything though, it is worth noting that the 40 Series is being released from the high-end down. Meaning that the 4070 Ti is the lowest priced, and for some, most affordable new-gen card. You can take headlines about GPU sales across the board being down in 2022 all you like, but we'd expect buying to be somewhat competitive as Nvidia drip feeds its new GPUs to markets. Even with a price of $799, and somewhat mixed reviews, the RTX 4070 Ti will offer great value to PC gamers in need of an upgrade. The 4070 Ti is reportedly faster than the 3090 Ti thanks to its Ada Lovelace architecture, as well as the now coveted DLSS 3 software Nvidia is bringing to market with the new generation of cards.

The 4070 Ti has 7680 CUDA Cores, and 12 GB of GDDR6X memory, which helps it to offer a quoted 12x relative performance boost over older cards like the GeForce 1080 Ti, especially with the growing number of games and apps that are adopting compatibility for DLSS 3.

Besides performance boosts in games, the RTX 4000 series have so far been worthy GPU upgrades thanks to the host of other benefits they can net you. These include things like more efficient power consumption than the higher-end 30 Series cards, far superior export times for video editors, and increased performance for streamers and 3d creators. While we're currently testing them out ourselves, we can point you in the direction of our best graphics card roundup should you want to know more.

Where to buy RTX 4070 Ti in the US

Best Buy | $839 and up

If you want to get as close to Nvidia's MSRP as possible, Best Buy currently looks like your best bet. We're seeing PNY variants priced at $839.99, as well as versions from ASUS and MSI all priced under, or just slightly over, a grand. It looks as though more models will be released as launch continues.



Newegg | $1,299 and up

Newegg's stock of the 4070 Ti ranges from the more wallet-friendly AX models, to the GALAX 12GB variants in black and white, to models from PNY, ASUS, and MSI. With Newegg being a trusted retailer when it comes PC and components, it has to be one of the best places to go to find stock for the 4070 Ti at launch.



Nvidia | $799 and up

There's always the option to go straight to the source. Although this might get you closer to the original $799 price that Nvidia lists, it may also be the online retailer with the highest strain on stock levels, since plenty of people will be keen to get their card straight from the horse's mouth. Either way, it's worth considering.



Amazon | $799 and up

We aren't seeing any variants of the RTX 4070 Ti listed on Amazon currently, and that could either be because we're putting this article together before the card has officially released, or because stock hasn't been made available to Amazon yet. Either way, the world's largest retailer is a fairly reliable source for GPUs, so it's worth having a peruse of the wares here to see if you can find some good prices.



Where to buy RTX 4070 Ti in the UK

Overclockers UK | £799 and up

Although we can't see exact prices yet, we're seeing stock listed for the MSI, Gigabyte, Inno3D, ASUS, and Zotax 4070 Ti models at Overclockers UK. We're pretty confident Overclockers will have strong prices and stock levels, since it's one of the most reliable PC and component retailers this side of the pond.



Nvidia | £799 and up

It's never a bad plan to go straight to the manufacturer itself, since Nvidia will most likely have cards at their own quoted price of £799. Stock shortages might be an issue here, and we can't see the specific models they'll have on offer yet. Either way, it's sure to be a solid option to buy from.



eBuyer | £799 and up

Once again, we aren't seeing specific prices just yet, but we can see the models that will be in stock when the 4070 Ti launches. At eBuyer, at time of writing, you'll be able to get 4070 Ti variants from MSI, and Zotac, and potentially more once the market opens up. We'd bet on more models being available here, so definitely keep eyes peeled.



Currys | £799 and up

We aren't seeing any stock listed here quite yet, but Currys is a sure-fire retailer to look to when it comes to gaming PCs and their components. If you're experiencing stock shortage issues around launch, it's worth taking a look here.



Where to buy RTX 4070 Ti: FAQs

What is DLSS 3? DLSS 3 is the latest performance multiplier software that comes with the latest GPUs from Nvidia. It essentially boosts the FPS in your favourite games and apps through a combination of software and hardware technical wizardry. This magic includes things like AI frame generation, a work-in-progress AI Super Resolution feature, and the use of Optical Flow Accelerators.

Does the RTX 3090 Ti exist? The RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti do exist, but have been supplanted by the release of the RTX 4090 and 4090 Ti in late 2022. The 4090 cards have been praised for their extreme power, as well as joked about on plenty an online forum thanks to their enormous size. The 4070 Ti is said to offer faster speeds than the 3090 cards from last gen, which goes to show the work that has gone into the architecture of the RTX 4000 series.

