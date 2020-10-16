Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics, October 16 - October 20

Where is Xur? For the weekend of October 16, you'll find Xur on Io in Giant's Scar. Head to the northeast corner of the map into the Cabal facility and hug the left wall until you reach a cave; you'll find Xur inside to the right.

You'll find Xur's four available Exotics outlined below, and don't forget to grab an Exotic engram while he's in town. You can only get one each week, but if your collection is missing any Exotics, you're guaranteed to receive a new one from the engram. Even if you have all the Exotics, you can still get a good roll on a piece of armor.

Exotic weapon - The Queenbreaker: fires a single long-range precision bolt that blinds enemies. Toggle reload to change from a short zoom and a fast shot to a long zoom and a slower, stronger shot. The Queenbreaker is no longer the Gambit menace it once was, but it's an extremely cool weapon that's rewarding to use. Give it a shot if you've never used it.

fires a single long-range precision bolt that blinds enemies. Toggle reload to change from a short zoom and a fast shot to a long zoom and a slower, stronger shot. The Queenbreaker is no longer the Gambit menace it once was, but it's an extremely cool weapon that's rewarding to use. Give it a shot if you've never used it. Hunter Exotic - Lucky Raspberry: arc bolt grenades chain to more enemies, have a chance to refund your grenade after each chain, and always refund your grenade after a full chain. This Exotic is a bit of a gamble by design, but there's no denying that it elevates arc bolts as a PvE tool.

arc bolt grenades chain to more enemies, have a chance to refund your grenade after each chain, and always refund your grenade after a full chain. This Exotic is a bit of a gamble by design, but there's no denying that it elevates arc bolts as a PvE tool. Titan Exotic - Dunemarchers: increases sprint speed, and charges arc energy while sprinting. Your next melee ability or attack will use this energy to zap nearby enemies. The Dunemarchers are a movement Exotic and an offensive Exotic in one, which is a pretty potent combo, especially in PvP. If you like getting up close and personal or you're interested in big melee burst damage, you owe it to yourself to pick these up.

increases sprint speed, and charges arc energy while sprinting. Your next melee ability or attack will use this energy to zap nearby enemies. The Dunemarchers are a movement Exotic and an offensive Exotic in one, which is a pretty potent combo, especially in PvP. If you like getting up close and personal or you're interested in big melee burst damage, you owe it to yourself to pick these up. Warlock Exotic - Getaway Artist: consume any arc grenade to summon a supercharged arc soul, AKA arc buddy. This Exotic gives arc Warlocks a way to eat their grenade like the other elements, and the resulting arc buddy is a bruiser. It's a very passive and arguably boring Exotic, but if you aren't after a specific effect and your build doesn't rely on grenades, this will give you a lot of free damage.

Get the best Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Xbox Series X deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.