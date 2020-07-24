Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics, July 24 - 28

Where is Xur? For the weekend of July 24, Xur is down on Titan in the Rig. You'll find him a small interior room on the north edge of the Rig marked by yellow-trimmed scaffolding. Xur will be available until reset time on Tuesday, July 28.

You'll find Xur's inventory of Exotics below. Even if you already own all of these Exotics, you may find that Xur is selling a version with a better stat roll, so it's always worth a look. You can also buy a blank Exotic engram from Xur which will turn into a random Exotic - a new one if you're still missing an Exotic on that character, or a totally random duplicate if you already have them all. You only get one engram per week, so be sure to buy it on the right character.