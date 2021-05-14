Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics for May 14 - May 18

Where is Xur? For the weekend of May 14, 2021, you'll find Xur on Nessus in Watcher's Grave. Look for him on a big red tree in the northeast corner of the map. Be sure to pay him a visit by reset time on Tuesday, May 18 to compare the stat rolls on his armor pieces, get your weekly Exotic engram, and pick up an Exotic cipher if you need any legacy Exotics.

Here's what you need to know about Xur's latest Exotic lineup.