What's happening on GamesRadar+ over the holiday season?

Happy holidays. We'll be looking forward to slowing down, reuniting with friends and family, plus - as you can surely relate - making inroads into a pile of shame the size of the Burj Khalifa comprising all the fantastic games, movies and TV shows we didn't have chance to catch up with earlier in the year. As a result, things will be a little slower on site, certainly in terms of day-to-day reporting, as all the major publishers, developers and studios take a break. However, that doesn't mean GamesRadar+ will be quiet. In fact, far from it - and we look forward to showcasing some of our most in-depth articles of the year, with a little help from our friends at Edge Magazine, Retro Gamer, Official PlayStation Magazine and Official Xbox Magazine, as we'll explain.

Introducing GamesRadar+'s Holiday Long Reads series

Starting from 22nd December, until the site returns to regular working patterns on the 2nd January, 2019, we'll be running a series of Holiday Long Reads. These are the best in-depth articles of the year from gaming titles such as Edge Magazine, Retro Gamer, OXM and OPM. We'll leave some surprises, but you can look forward to journalism you won't be able to read anywhere else, including:

An all-access profile of Toshihiro Nagoshi, creator of Super Monkey Ball and Yakuza, via Edge Magazine

The 30 greatest game systems and consoles of all-time, as voted for by the readers of Retro Gamer magazine, with insights from leading industry figures who worked on the major hardware releases, such as Mark Cerny, Nolan Bushnell and Seamus Blackley

To celebrate their 150th issue, Official PlayStation Magazine speak to leading developers such as Cory Barlog about their all-time favourite PS games

That's just a taster of what we've got coming up in our Holiday Long Reads series, with 11 great articles, one-a-day, between now and early 2019. We'll also be showcasing our comprehensive Best of 2018 coverage, including our best games of 2018, and the games that the GR+ team really played most this year. They sound like the same article, but reflect the team's diversity of tastes and - let's face it - the near-impossibility of playing every 'essential' game each year; aligned to the fact we're still catching up on some great games from 2017, or even earlier. Expect similar from our most-binged TV shows of 2018, and most-loved movies of 2018. There's some MCU flicks in there, for sure, but expect a fair dose of obtuse Anime, drama set in 1950s Naples and comedies about Irish schoolgirls.

What's can you look forward to in 2019?

As well as our Holiday Long Reads, we'll be debuting a series of 2019 Preview articles from the 26th December, outlining the games, movies and TV worth getting excited about in the new year… and beyond. And that's before we start talking seriously about the next-generation consoles from Microsoft and Sony which are almost certain to debut in 2019 and… well, one step at a time. For now, a neat brandy, some well-earned sleep, and a date with several hundred hours of video-games. Whether you're a long-time GR+ reader, or are just getting to know us, we'd like to thank you for your support - and wish you a fantastic holiday season.



Follow @gamesradar on Twitter and you won't miss a second of the games, movies and TV you love