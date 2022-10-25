Western Lost Ark fans claim their version of the MMO runs 50 FPS slower than in Korea

Members of the Lost Ark community claim that the western version of the popular MMO is running much worse than it does in other regions.

In a thread on the official Lost Ark (opens in new tab) forums (opens in new tab) (via Reddit (opens in new tab)), some players are claiming to be experiencing major performance hiccups on the NA and EU versions of the game, and are also stating that the Russian and Korean counterparts are running much better.

At their worst, some say the game is running as much as 30-50 FPS slower for the western versions, making the gameplay experience significantly worse for players in those regions. YouTube user Megaa posted a video of their desktop running both, with the RU version running at 120 FPS (opens in new tab), while the EU version is hobbled at 70 FPS (opens in new tab).

There's no clear reason as to why one version is running much better than the other. Some have speculated that the key differences is the Easy Anti-Cheat system in the EU and NA versions, which is using extra resources.

Amazon thus far hasn't commented on the situation, so it's not clear how widespread this issue is. One forum user (opens in new tab) claims to have gotten a response from a customer service representative, saying: "We've gotten some other reports about performance issues, and any updates regarding resolving it would be posted on our social media or patch notes."

We've reached out to Amazon Games to try and clarify the situation further and we'll update you if we get official word.

Hopefully clarity will come and players will soon be able to boost their performance in-game. Especially in PvP where split-second decisions matter, getting a more responsive display will make a much better experience.

