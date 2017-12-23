We're calling it! Here's what's happening on GamesRadar+ over the holiday season

Happy holidays! The GamesRadar+ team are taking a few days downtime to stock up on chocolate, ginger ale and unicorn tears, but – fear not – the site should continue to be pretty busy. We'll be keeping the homepage updated with some of our 'Best of 2017' articles – should you require some light relief from the joys of family union – and have spent the last few weeks thinking about the best games, movies and TV of the year. You can find our 'best of' lists dotted around the homepage, and handily compiled in one place below.

The image above is, of course, from Futurama, but could just as easily have been a snapshot from our Game of 2017 debate. Or more precisely, the moment when Executive Editor Andy Hartup realised Horizon: Zero Dawn hadn't won. You can find our top 25 games of 2017 below, plus our personal favorites which didn't quite make the cut, but deserved fulsome praise.

We've also been thinking hard about how all the major consoles fared in 2017, and you can find our annual reviews of PlayStation, Nintendo and Xbox below.

Do we need an excuse to remind everyone about The Star Wars: Holiday Special?

For all those lamenting some of the tonally-jarring moments in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, may we avert your eyes to The Star Wars: Holiday Special (above). Yes, Chewbacca has a son called Lumpy. Don't ask. By any other measure, 2017 has been a great year for TV and movies, if you pretend Bright didn't happen. You can find our pick of the best small – and large – screen entertainment below:

That's it! We hope you've enjoyed 2017 (in games and entertainment, at least) and wish you a fantastic holidays and new year. Thanks to everyone who's read, shared and sworn at GamesRadar+, and we can't wait to see you in 2018. We'd love to hear what you've enjoyed most in 2017, and welcome any thoughts on what you'd like to see more of in the new year. Which, we suspect, will be less pictures of Lumpy.



Oh, and don't miss our list of 8 things to watch out for this festive season