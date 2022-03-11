Weird Al Yankovic biopic starring Daniel Radcliffe wraps filming

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story has wrapped filming, according to the subject of the movie.

Yankovic shared a photo of a clapperboard to Instagram with the caption: "We just finished SHOOT DAY #18, and ladies and gentlemen, that is officially a WRAP on #WEIRDTheAlYankovicStory. Everybody involved with this movie absolutely killed it, and I can’t wait for the world to see this thing. #OscarBait #OscarsSoWEIRD."

Daniel Radcliffe plays the title role in the biopic, while Evan Rachel Wood and Rainn Wilson also star. "The biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic's life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like 'Eat It' and 'Like a Surgeon' to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle," reads the official synopsis.

Don't expect a serious biopic, though – the movie is set to tell a fictionalized version of Yankovic's life story, which is no surprise considering the musician's penchant for tongue-in-cheek parodies.

While filming was taking place, set photos of Radcliffe in costume looking unrecognizable did the rounds, with the actor sporting Yankovic's trademark curly hair and facial hair. Radcliffe can next be seen in The Lost City opposite Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Brad Pitt, which hits the big screen on March 25.