Wednesday season 2 will lean into more horror and each episode will feel like a movie, according to Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega has an update on Wednesday season 2 – and it looks like we can expect more spooks, scares, and cinematic episodes.

"I’ve received some scripts now for the second season, and we’re definitely leaning into a little bit more horror," Ortega told fellow actor Laverne Cox for E! on the Emmys red carpet (via Deadline ). "It’s really, really exciting because all throughout the show [Wednesday] never really changes and that’s what’s wonderful about her."

She continued: "There’s some really good one-liners and I think everything is bigger. It’s a lot more action-packed. I think each episode will probably feel a little bit more like a movie, which is nice."

Production on the next season is due to start in April, but season 2 isn't the only new addition to the Wedneday-verse on the way. A spin-off series starring Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester is also in early development after the character appeared in one episode of Wednesday season 1.

The hit spooky comedy series stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams as she tries to settle in at Nevermore, a boarding school for outcasts, and get to grips with her newfound psychic abilities. It became the most-viewed English-language series on the streamer, with 252.1 million views since it was released in November 2022.

The season 1 cast also included Gwendoline Christie as Nevermore's principal, Christina Ricci as Wednesday's botany teacher, and Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán as Morticia and Gomez Addams.

