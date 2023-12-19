Weapon X-Men introduces a new super-team made up entirely of Wolverine variants

Weapon X-Men is a new four-issue series that will bring together Wolverines from across numerous different Marvel realities, including Earth X, the Marvel Zombies universe, and the world of Age of Apocalypse. Perhaps most excitingly, the new comic will introduce a new Wolverine variant - Jane Howlett, of Earth-1281.

The series, written by Christos Gage and drawn by Yildiray Çinar, will spin out of Gage and Greg Land's Original X-Men #1, which is published this Wednesday. According to Marvel, that one-shot sees the Phoenix recruit the original five X-Men to fix "yet another time-displaced disaster" but the threat is so large that it's time to call in Wolverine. And Wolverine. And Wolverine. And... well, you get the message.

Here's Dike Ruan's cover for Weapon X-Men #1.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Getting a chance to continue to explore the Marvel Multiverse in the pages of Weapon X-Men with the amazing Yildiray Çinar is the perfect Christmas gift!" said Gage. "A team of nothing but Wolverines...one of whom, Jane Howlett, has never been seen before? Against a threat from the pages of Original X-Men? With Yildiray Çinar, whose character acting is as brilliant as his action scenes and who has a George Perez-level of skill with crowds? Moving from one alternate Earth to another? Sign me up! We are packing a TON of action, story, character moments, pathos, and sometimes literally earth-shattering moments into these four issues, so don't miss it!"

Marvel's synopsis for the first issue of Weapon X-Men reads:

"A MULTIVERSE OF LOGANS BANDS TOGETHER! He’s the best there is at what he does, in every universe he does it in...and this job is too big for just one of him. Wolverines from across the Multiverse converge to take on a foe even the Phoenix fears! But with friends like Old Man Logan, Age of Apocalypse Wolverine, Zombie Wolverine, Earth X Wolverine, and newcomer Jane Howlett of Earth-1281, who needs enemies?"

Weapon X-Men #1 is published by Marvel Comics on March 6, 2024.

Whatever universe he's in, Wolverine is the best he is at what he does. Here are his finest stories.