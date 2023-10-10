Watermelon Game is the Switch's latest viral sensation, and it's booming in popularity two years after its launch

Watermelon Game is the latest Nintendo Switch game to go viral - two years after its release.

Suika Game (aka "Watermelon Game") is a puzzle game that sees players stacking various types of fruit on top of each other - Tetris style. Despite being released back in 2021, the seemingly simple game has gained a second lease of life due to going viral online. People from all over the world are getting hooked on the Nintendo eShop exclusive title and Japanese content creators are mostly responsible for this boom in sales.

As reported by Automaton, Watermelon Game's developer, Aladdin X, has said that sales of the Switch game have increased "by more than 50,000 times" compared to before the game went viral - which is pretty incredible. The company accounts the game's recent success to its "cute and friendly art that appeals to a wide audience" as well as "the simplicity of the game's rules." Although this likely plays a part it certainly looks like VTubers and other content creators have helped to spread awareness of the adorable title.

I might be cracked at suika game... 🍉 pic.twitter.com/lh21XdpigoOctober 7, 2023 See more

I've peak in suika game pic.twitter.com/jWkpE5PN1TOctober 10, 2023 See more

If you search for ' watermelon game ' on Twitter, you'll find a number of different VTubers sharing clips of themselves playing Suika Game - with many of them calling it "addictive" and "so much fun." The good news is if you were considering trying this one out it'll only cost ¥240, that's the equivalent of $1.61 or £1.31.

The bad news is that it isn't available outside of Japan, although you can set up a Japanese eShop account if you're desperate to try the game out yourself. There's also a free browser version (thanks Polygon ) you can try.