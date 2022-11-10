VTuber starts Final Fantasy 14, is immediately bombarded by fans

When a popular VTuber logged into Final Fantasy 14, their fans turned out in hordes to greet them.

Earlier this week, VTuber Nene, one of the many VTubers operating under the Hololive umbrella, took to Final Fantasy 14 on one of her many livestreams. This time though, Nene's fans look to have got in a little ahead of the VTuber, and welcomed her with a whole gathering of confetti, fireworks, light-up sticks, and more.

Somewhat suitably, it looks like Nene is playing as a Lalafell in Final Fantasy 14. It also seems as though the mega-popular VTuber has only just started out their journey in Final Fantasy 14, as we can see in the clip below that their miniature character is merely level four.

In fact, it wasn't just non-VTubers who turned up for Nene's grand arrival. Fubuki, a fellow VTuber under Hololive, just happened to see Nene strolling along by them while streaming Final Fantasy 14, taken completely by surprise. Fubuki rapidly hits the friend request button on Nene, but sadly discovers that she can't add friends since she's playing the free trial version of Final Fantasy 14.

There's about 60 seconds of utter bliss wrapped up in these two videos from the Hololive VTuber stars. The latter clip ends with Fubuki lamenting her decision not to sell out for the full version of Final Fantasy 14, but it remains to be seen whether the streamer will pony up for the full-priced version of the mega-popular MMO.

Nene's fans would probably get a lot out of this new Final Fantasy 14 VR mod, soon going public at some point later this month.