Watch UFC 251 live stream online tonight: Usman vs Masvidal viewing guide

The island is real, it's actually happening. Next step the moon? The UFC 251 live stream is almost underway for the early prelims. But you've got a few hours yet before the main event starts and if you're still scrambling to watch UFC online we've got the full rundown on how to get set up. You won't want to miss the action tonight as Fight Island is packed with big-name fights.

At the top of the main card sits Usman vs Masvidal. While Usman is the current UFC Welterweight champion and the #6 pound for pound UFC fighter, Masvidal is a man who has the fastest knockout in UFC history with just 5 seconds in the ring and a pretty impressive 35 wins across his career.

While a pretty even fight is expected, the massive amount of weight last-minute step in Masvidal is going to have to loose could easily put him at a major disadvantage. That is a fight which has to share the title with Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski.

In UFC 251 on the new and shiny island, Holloway will be looking to seize back the Featherweight championship belt. He’s the number one rated featherweight fighter but Volkanovski is...well terrifying. Of his 22 matches he has lost just one...back in 2013 making him a major force to take on.

Catch a UFC 251 live stream and you’ll also catch the legendary Jose Aldo step into the ring in a title bout against Petr Yan and Jessica Andrade vs Rose Namajunas and that isn’t even all the main card offers.

You can find out more about catching Usman vs Masvidal in a UFC 251 live stream below with a host of different viewing options for different countries.

UFC 251 live stream global viewing options

How to watch UFC 251 live stream in the US:

What a surprise...ESPN has the rights to UFC in the US! As the go-to location for sports for American fans, ESPN is going to be where you catch a UFC 251 live stream.

Where ESPN differs to a number of other streaming services is the number of choices it gives for buying access to the event. You can find out more about a ESPN UFC 251 live stream with our complete Fight Island PPV UFC ESPN guide to the event. Whether you get a UFC Bundle or just buy the PPV, the main event will be kicking off at 10pm ET, 7pm PT.

If you're outside of the US, or are looking to tighten up your devices' security options anyway or maybe take advantage of another country's viewing options tonight, then you might want to check out a VPN.

How to watch UFC 251 online in the UK

UK fans are in luck, you don't have to pay the hefty PPV cost! Like most UFC events, the exclusive rights in the UK go to BT Sport. While that does mean you can skip the PPV fee, you do still have to have a subscription.

You can watch BT Sport 1 through a BT Sport pass which you can score for £25 a month. BT now offers these on rolling contracts so if you just want to catch this one event you don't have to get tied in.

You can tune in for UFC 251 live streams in the UK at midnight. Prelim coverage will kick off at 1am BST on the Sunday morning and the main card will begin at 3am BST.

Way too early? BT Sport offers spoiler-free replays meaning you don't have to worry about abiding by UFC's incredibly early viewing sessions in the UK. And if you find yourself outside of the UK when it airs, look into using a VPN to watch it.

How to watch Usman vs Masvidal in New Zealand

New Zealand fans can thank Sky Arena for coverage of UFC 251. This is the usual place to go for the big-ticket MMA bouts but unfortunately, you will have to invest in a PPV here.

This will cost you $39.95 for access to the main card. However, Sky Arena is not including the prelim fights. For that, you'll need to invest in a UFC Fight Pass. The event will kick off in New Zealand at 2pm local time on Sunday, July 12.

Live Stream Usman vs Masvidal UFC 251 in Australia

As the go-to place for most UFC events, it is no surprise that Main Event will be hosting UFC 251 in Australia. To get access to the full event in Australia, it will cost you $54.95 for the PPV.

The action will kick off on Sunday, July 12 from 12pm AEST. Don't want to pay all that cash for the PPV? Kayo Sports will be showing parts of the event as well - a service which offers free subscriptions for the first couple of weeks.

Living outside of Australia when the event airs? You can use a VPN to watch the event like you're back home.

Watch UFC 251 from elsewhere in the world:

If you're trying to catch a UFC 251 live stream from a location not mentioned above, your best bet will be to grab one of the subscriptions we mention above and hook it up to a VPN. A VPN is a piece of software that allows you to change your location by making your IP appear to look as if it is somewhere else. This means you could appear in the UK and use BT Sport, appear in Australia for Main Event or any other option.

We've tested a wide range of VPN options when we investigated our best VPN for gaming and best VPN for Netflix guides and found ExpressVPN to be our favorite. With a massive selection of reliable server locations to connect to around the world and reassuring privacy options, there's a lot to love about Express VPN. Plus, you can set up automatic protection on any public WiFi system, making it safer than ever to browse and shop online on the go.

Follow these simple steps to get set up within minutes to watch the brand new Fight Island UFC event:

1: Get a cheap VPN installed

There's a great offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (shorter packages are available too). ExpressVPN works on a massive range of devices like laptops, MacBooks, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, iPhone, Android mobiles and more. ExpressVPN is also offering a 30-day money back guarantee, which is great if you change your mind and decide the VPN isn't for you.

2: Connect to a server matching one of the above countries

Any of the above countries have good streaming options for this MMA event and therefore you should just choose the country you are most happy to get a subscription for.



3: Head over to the streaming server of choice

Once you've got your location set, head over to the subscription service you wish to buy access to the event through and voila - you're all set to go!

UFC 251 - Main Card

This is a truly packed Main card with a number of championship belts contested:

- Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal (Welterweight)

- Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway (Featherweight)

- Petr Yan vs Jose Aldo (Bantamweight)

- Jessica Andrade vs Rose Namajunas (Women Strawweight)

- Amanda Ribas vs Paige VanZant (Women Flyweight)

UFC 251 - Prelims

It's not all about the main card! There are some strong bouts to get excited about in the prelims of UFC 251:

- Volkan Oezdemir vs Jiri Prochazka (Light Heavyweight)

- Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov (Welterweight)

- Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov (Lightweight)

- Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry (Featherweight)

UFC 251 - Early Prelims

Tune in early and there are a number of fights to catch before the prelims or main card kick in:

- Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov (Heavyweight)

- Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo (Women's Bantamweight)

- Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (Flyweight)

- Davey Grant vs. Martin Day (Bantamweight)