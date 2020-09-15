Watch Dogs Legion system requirements are here – can your PC handle London?

Ubisoft has just released the system requirements for PC gamers hoping to run Watch Dogs Legion, and they're fairly hefty assuming you want to play above 1080p.

Fortunately, Ubisoft released a detailed breakdown for different resolutions and graphics settings so you can see exactly where your system falls. Note that all systems will need a 64-bit version of Windows 10 and 45GB of hard drive space (with an additional 20GB if you want to use the HD texture pack). That being said, here's the full breakdown:

1080p low settings

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 / AMD Ryzen 5 1400

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 290X

VRAM: 4 GB

RAM: 8 GB

1080p high settings

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480

VRAM: 6 GB

RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel setup)

1440p high settings

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060S or AMD Radeon RX 5700

VRAM: 8GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

4K ultra settings

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700K

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon VII

VRAM: 11 GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

RTX On 1080p high settings

CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070

VRAM: 8 GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

RTX On 4K ultra settings

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

VRAM: 11 GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

With support for up to 4K resolutions with HD textures and RTX Raytracing, Watch Dogs Legion can get pretty taxing indeed. But if you just want to get in on the ground floor, 1080p performance is very attainable even on high (albeit not ultra) settings.