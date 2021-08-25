WarioWare: Get It Together trailer promises over 200 microgames, most of them weird

WarioWare: Get It Together is out in just a few weeks on September 10, and as its new trailer revealed, it's got over 200 microgames to master.

The aptly titled "overview trailer" walks us through the basics of WarioWare. For those who missed the original, it's basically a collection of bite-sized games that focus on quickly identifying what the heck you're supposed to do. They only use one analogue stick and one button so they're all pretty simple, but simple doesn't mean easy, and discerning any sort of goal from the bizarre backgrounds and objects can be a challenge in its own right.

WarioWare: Get It Together is apparently packing over 200 of these things, and it's pretty clear that most of them are bonkers. As you clear stages in story mode, you'll unlock new playable characters from Wario's crew, letting you clear the microgames in different ways using each character's abilities. You can play them in two-player local co-op or four-player online co-op, too. Nintendo will also release weekly challenges with global and friends list leaderboards, so you and your friends can finally compete to see who's the best at, say, plucking armpit hair.

A demo for WarioWare: Get It Together was released just last week, so you can try the series' inimitable mayhem for yourself today. The demo doesn't include every playable character, but it does give you enough variety to get a feel for how the same microgame can be cleared in multiple ways.