Warhammer Underworlds: Gnarlwood board game is "the most accessible" entry yet

Warhammer Underworlds: Gnarlwood has been revealed as the next boxset in the strategy board game series, and it's described as "the most accessible Warhammer Underworlds core set ever released".

As the start of a new season for the skirmish wargame, Warhammer Underworlds: Gnarlwood features two unique warbands - the spirit-infused Gnarlspirit Pack and undead Sons of Velmorn - going head to head along with a previously unseen location that serves as a fresh jumping-on point for beginners. The board game also features all the components you need to get started, including a rulebook split into two with a streamlined section for newcomers and a more advanced chapter for returning players.

In addition, Gnarlwood continues a trend started with Warhammer Underworlds: Harrowdeep by featuring premade 'Rivals' card decks that allow beginners to play right away instead of tackling Underworld's usual deckbuilding system. Indeed, that's very much the theme of the boxset in general; although developer Games Workshop is careful to make it clear that veterans will find plenty to enjoy, it emphasizes being a good place to start for new players.

(Image credit: Warhammer Community)

Set in the bowels of an enormous cavern made from roots, Gnarlwood is as 'dark fantasy' as you'd expect from Warhammer. The action takes place beneath an oversized, carnivorous jungle, while the two factions wouldn't look out of place on a metal album cover. Described in the official Warhammer Community reveal (opens in new tab) as being "consumed by animalistic spirits", the Gnarlspirit Pack are berserkers that can enjoy a burst of strength due to such bestial magic. Meanwhile, the Sons of Velmorn are fallen knights who still work to defend their kingdom despite being very, very dead.

We don't have an exact date for when Warhammer Underworlds: Gnarlwood joins the best board games on shelves, but more information has been promised "soon".

