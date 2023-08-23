Warhammer returns with real-time strategy game Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin, and a new trailer from the Future Games Show at Gamescom reveals that preorders are now available.

The trailer gets up close to the action, showing off fighting with and against all of the game's four main factions. With models designed in close collaboration with Games Workshop, Realms of Ruin offers an authentic recreation of units from the Stormcast Eternals, Orruk Kruleboyz, and more.

There's also a glimpse of Realms of Ruin's story, and the mysterious power that sits at its heart. Written in conjunction with Black Library author Gavin Thorpe, it promises a twisting narrative over a campaign that brings the focus to all of the game's factions. different missions and modes will task you with managing each faction's strengths and weaknesses, and securing Arcane Conduits to ensure that the flow of battle never runs against you. And if you manage to master the AI across the campaign, you'll be able to take your skills online thanks to cross platform multiplayer and even a ranked ladder to allow you to vie for the title of the true ruler of the Realm of Ghur.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar is set to release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on November 17, and is available for pre-order now.



