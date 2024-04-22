New strategy game from legendary RTS devs behind StarCraft, Warcraft, and more has promised a reveal this summer

A new studio made of strategy game veterans, including a StarCraft lead, is gearing up to reveal its fresh take on the RTS genre.

As highlighted by VGC , Tencent-owned studio Uncapped Games has released a short documentary that delves into its ambitions to create a "new type of RTS." The studio is being headed up by David Kim - who previously worked on StarCraft 2 as multiplayer lead - and features developers who have worked on other notable strategy games including Warcraft, Dawn of War, Company of Heroes, and more.

The studio's website reveals Uncapped Games is on a mission to "redefine" the strategy genre by "creating a paradigm shift" that will allow for a more action-oriented, fast-paced, and fun-focused experience that can be enjoyed by everyone. To do this, the team is developing a "next-generation" RTS for PC that refines the genre's core principles and introduces groundbreaking innovations.

The studio's upcoming game will allow players to customize their army, expand their economy, and advance their technology in a game with "infinite replayability." In the documentary, Kim said: "Players will define their own way to play, and focus on commanding fast-paced, large-scale battles. Players will enjoy more moment-to-moment strategic decision-making in each game, instead of waiting for that next fun action moment."

It's been a few years since Uncapped Games began working on its mysterious title, but we can expect a full reveal of it during this year's Summer Games Fest - which is set to take place on June 7, 2024. "Once we announce the game, and we go into closed beta, from that point onwards, we want to be as direct, as honest, as transparent as possible with the community and work on the design iteration together," Kim also shared in the documentary.

"I think when we eventually announce the game and, you know, show it to everyone, we really hope everyone resonates and likes what we made," Ted Park, the game's art director reveals. "At the same time, the effort of putting everything in there, it's a reward in itself in a lot of ways."

