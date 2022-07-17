Warframe's next expansion, Duviri Paradox, is out later this year

Warframe developer Digital Extremes has revealed the next big expansion heading to the sci-fi shooter: Duviri Paradox.

Announced during this weekend's TennoCon 2022, Duviri Paradox is set to release at the end of this year - "winter" (or Q4 for our friends south of the Equator) is all we're being told for now - and is reportedly "flirting with rogue-like elements" for the first time.

Here, check out a full 20-minutes of the action for yourself below:

"Play as an outlaw known as the Drifter in a new open world-based expansion to Warframe and fight to break free from Duviri’s endless daily cycle of death and rebirth," teases the video description. "Complete a new cinematic Quest and meet intriguing characters new and old as you wrest control of Duviri from the clutches of the tyrant Dominus Thrax.

"As you explore Duviri’s color-changing, mood driven landscapes, you’ll take on fearsome Dax Guards, solve puzzles and be rewarded with Decrees - upgrades that boost your Drifter’s capabilities for the duration of that day’s cycle. With the help of Teshin, the assistance of fellow Tenno, and your loyal flying Kaithe mount, you may be even able to challenge the fearsome Orowyrm itself."

Before Duviri Paradox, however, we'll get interim update Veilbreaker. Veilbreaker - an update wherein a "sentient Murex located near Deimos holds a frightening discovery" - will include the game's 50th Warframe, Styanax, as well as ushering back Kahl-175, who should be familiar to many fans. Again, there's no formal release date, but DE says it's coming "soon".

We also got a sneaky advance peek of that, too - check out the video below for more:

Not spent much time with Warframe and aren't sure if now's the right time to get involved?

"Online games lasting five or more years are hardly unheard of these days, but Warframe has one key difference among that venerable cadre: its days as one of the best free games still seem to be ahead of it," we explain in our round-up of the best free games (opens in new tab).

"The game of weird space ninjas fighting even weirder enemies just keeps growing - first with more kinds of randomly generated corridors, then with all-new open worlds to explore, and now even full-on ship-to-ship battles featuring every kind of Warframe combat.

"Warframe remains some of the most fun you can have in any game today, free or not. Just don't let the rough post-tutorial part, where you're still figuring out what the heck to do, turn you off before you get into the real meat."