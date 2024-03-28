This new Netflix action movie should immediately be on the radar of Reacher fans

Ahead of Reacher season 3, star Alan Ritchson has signed up for a new Netflix action movie.

As per Deadline , Ritchson will lead War Machine. Right now, plot details are super thin on the ground, with no release date forthcoming, but the outlet has an intriguing synopsis to go alongside the casting news: "In the final 24 hours of the world’s toughest selection process, a team of Army Rangers encounter a threat beyond their imagination."

The film, from Lionsgate, will be written and directed by Patrick Hughes – who you may know from The Expendables 3, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.

"This one’s gonna be big," Ritchson wrote on Instagram .

Reacher season 3 is currently filming. Ritchson – who plays the titular, towering force of nature – shared an image from the start of production back in January.

Ritchson later revealed that Reacher season 3 will adapt Persuader, the seventh entry in Lee Child’s book series.

"That’s right, here comes the big reveal: The book for season 3 of Reacher takes place in Maine, 'Persuader'. One of the best books there is, a gripping, skillful blend of spies and non-stop action... I can’t wait for you to see this season," Ritchson wrote at the time on Instagram.

The Reacher actor is currently booked and busy – but admits he would “love” to play one of Hollywood’s most coveted superhero roles .

"The fact that people are interested in me playing Batman is a real honor and privilege," Ritchson, who was once in the frame to play Thor in the MCU , told the Post Cred Podcast . "It's one of the first characters I fell in love with as a child: I still remember the big, long pistol coming out of Joker's pants as he goes to shoot down the Batplane."

Reacher season 3 is currently undated. For more, check out the best shows on Prime Video.