Reacher star Alan Ritchson shares a gnarly update from season 3 set: "We're back"

Reacher season 2 may have just come to an end, but its star is already lining up the third season of the hit Prime Video show. Alan Ritchson posted an update from the season 3 set recently, and it looks like things are getting pretty gnarly already for the character.

Sharing a snap of him looking bloody and covered in dirt, he wrote: "Welp, we’re back. Season 3 of Reacher… crustier than ever." In the comments, plenty of fans were pretty surprised that he was already back on set given season 2 has only just come to an end.

While we’re steering away from spoilers (given it has only just been released), it’s fair to say that the finale ends on a bit of a cliffhanger for the former military cop. As of yet, details on season 3 are pretty light on the ground, and we don’t even know which Lee Child book it will be based on.

However, some fans think that Ritchson’s picture might hold a clue to what’s next. "Calling it now: this is Alan filming the scene in 'Die Trying' where he’s crawling under the ground and trying not to give into his claustrophobic fears. I bet they’re doing that book for season 3," commented one. Die Trying is the second book in the Reacher series, but so far the drama hasn’t gone in chronological order, meaning it’s highly possible.

Reacher has been a huge success for Prime Video too, with season 2 becoming the streamer’s most-watched series of 2023. Not only this, critical acclaim has been pretty high too, with it debuting at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, and comfortably sitting at 97%.

