Publisher Twin Sails Interactive has shown off a trio of trailers at Future Games Show at Gamescom, one of which places the spotlight on the upcoming tactical RPG Wantless.

The trailer shows off an array of nightmarish bouts on a tactical board, with captions revealing that you’re here to fight your patients’ inner torments so they might confront their fears. We also glimpse some of the dialogue options you’ll share with them as you seek to treat them, alongside some customizable tactical options.

As per the Steam page, you'll be playing as Eris in this one, one of the world's last remaining Transposers – "doctors who can delve into their patients' tortured minds to alleviate their torments, erase memories, or even consciousness itself".

As for how you'll do that exactly, that's where the gameplay comes in. Confronting the manifestation of your patients' sinister horrors involves duelling them in tactical combat. There's a board at play you can strategically move across as the enemy comes into and out of range of your attacks, with plenty of environmental objects open to you to use in an attack.

Each turn starts with eight action points on offer, though you'll have to keep in mind that using one will give an equal amount to each enemy on the board. Once you eliminate an enemy, you'll get even more action points.

There are also skills to stumble upon and improve as you tweak your build to better tackle the challenges ahead. Using synapses you collect, you can further craft skills to experiment with effects, shapes, cooldowns, and costs.

Do keep in mind, though, that you're fighting within a patient's head. Alongside cleansing the bad, you'll need to preserve the good represented through positive memories. If you don't, the battlefield will only get all the weirder.

Wantless is due to release for PC on Steam.

