Want to see if Mario Tennis Aces is the game, set, and match for you? Try the demo this weekend

Mario Tennis Aces will serve up Mario-infused sports fun on June 22, but you don't have to wait that long to try it out. A demo will be available on the Nintendo Switch eShop from June 1 to June 3, allowing you to test your skills against other would-be champions of the Mushroom Kingdom tennis court.

The Pre-launch Online Tournament Demo will allow for both offline and online play, and you'll be able to play as Mario, Peach, Yoshi, or Bowser - so there should be plenty of variety to keep you engaged throughout the weekend. If you specifically want to challenge other players, the online tournament will run from June 1, 6pm PT to June 3, 11:59pm PT.

In Japan, the top eight players of this demo will be invited to take part in a 'Mario Tennis Aces Top Players Tournament' on 24th June at the Summer Jisedai World Hobby Fair 2018. No such event has been announced for Europe or North America, but bragging rights and an early lead on the competition aren't bad consolation prizes.

And even if you already plan on picking up the game and don't need a demo to sell you on it, you might still want to download the demo and give it a shot; participation in the event will unlock Mario's "classic" suspenders-and-cap appearance (as opposed to the red polo, white shorts, and visor he wears by default in Mario Tennis Aces).

The Mario Tennis Aces pre-launch demo is available to download now.