Hunt Showdown dev defends Ghostface skin by saying it "fits into the dark, supernatural atmosphere as an ageless, almost mythological figure that transcends eras"

Hunt: Showdown developer Crytek has addressed the criticism surrounding the game's Scream crossover and Ghostface skin.

For some context, Hunt: Showdown is a multiplayer first-person shooter set in an alternate history 1890s Colorado, and Scream is a 1996 horror movie slasher set in the fictional town of Woodsboro, California. These two very different worlds collided in Hunt: Showdown's Ghostface Rampage DLC, and this prompted some blowback from the community because of the indications for the future of the FPS. Basically, if we're OK with Ghostface tearing through the mountains of 1895 Colorado, what's next?

In response to the criticism, Crytek issued a Twitter statement that, while lengthy in its word count, kind of says a whole lot of nothing. Essentially, Crytek acknowledged the negative feedback to the Ghostface DLC but stood by its decision.

"Our approach to identifying and evaluating collaborations focuses on working with IPs and personalities that we feel remain true to their brand while blending seamlessly with our themes, setting, and storytelling," Crytek said. "The aim for us is to enrich the narrative and weave new threads into the ever-evolving mythos of Hunt in a whole new way. Not to simply drop new characters into the game, but to write compelling new narratives involving these crossovers to create a richer experience for established players and invite new players into our world with a few familiar faces.

"We believe the latest Ghost Face Rampage DLC fits into the dark, supernatural atmosphere as an ageless, almost mythological figure that transcends eras. In the 1890s, a madman took up the mask, driven into a bloody frenzy by its foul whispers on a hunting trip in Louisiana—and the rest is history."

This Halloween, we have welcomed the Ghost Face Hunter—a deadly persona that has evolved over centuries, a mantle passed down through time to embody fear, cunning, and deception.This addition has spurred discussion within the community about the inclusion of IP collaborations,… pic.twitter.com/up0oWQmZe5October 24, 2024

I've got no horse in this race personally, but I can definitely understand how the Ghostface skin could be immersion breaking. That said, I'm a massive Scream fan and, in general, a proponent of fun over lore continuity - after all, Nic Cage was the best thing to happen in Dead by Daylight in years - so I don't really have a problem with it, but it's certainly A Choice by Crytek to respond to criticism by basically saying, tough crap.

Anywho, you can dress up as Ghostface in Hunt: Showdown now for $10.

