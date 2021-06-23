WandaVision's Kathryn Hahn talks Agatha's potential MCU return

WandaVision's Kathryn Hahn is keen to make a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After her scene-stealing turn in the first season of the Scarlet Witch and Vision spin-off series, it's no Wanda (ahem) she's keen to return.

Hahn's previously made mention of her interest in reprising the role , telling the New York Times, "I want to. Now that I have a taste of it, I'm like, ahh. I really, really love it," and now, in a Gold Derby interview , she's continuing that riff further:

"If I were to ever come back, there's so many aspects of her that I think are fascinating. She touches in so many different worlds throughout the comics," Hahn explained.

"You know, she's a centuries-old witch and has seen a lot, and there's a lot of different people and beings that she's crossed paths with over the last couple of centuries, so that would be a blast to explore."

With WandaVision season 2 as unlikely as ever, despite its popularity on the Disney Plus platform, Agatha's future on screen will probably occur elsewhere. Elizabeth Olsen says WandaVision is definitely a limited series , but Marvel chief Kevin Feige? He refuses to shut the door completely.

Back in February 2021, when discussing the future of Marvel's sequel shows, he told NME: "The fun of the MCU is obviously all the crossover we can do between series, between films. So it will vary based on the story. Sometimes it will go into a season 2, sometimes it will go into a feature and back into a series. Sometimes, and yet to be announced, we're thinking of and planning second seasons for some of the upcoming series."

Does that mean Hahn's Agnes will be back? It's hard to say if she'll return in a WandaVision season 2 but don't rule out more adventures in the MCU, whether on the big or small screen.