WandaVision almost sent Monica Rambeau to therapy

Several characters in WandaVision would have probably benefited from some form of therapy, including Monica Rambeau. Head writer Jac Schaeffer recently shared how she originally planned for Monica to have a therapist at the S.W.O.R.D. pop-up base just outside of Wanda’s hex.

Schaeffer shared details about the original plan during a roundtable with EW’s The Awardist . “I don't know if you know this or not, Teyonah [Parris], but [your character] had a therapist in the base, the pop-up base,” she said. “There were therapy scenes because we, in the room, were very pro-therapy. We saw this show as being really, truly, about mental health. So we were like, 'Well, we've got to have a therapist,' and then realized that there's not a lot of time in the pop-up base for Monica to be stepping into her sessions at all.”

It would have been interesting to see how Monica worked through her own grief while trying to help with the situation in Westview. She returned from The Blip to the tragic loss of her mother, Maria Rambeau, to cancer after being gone for five years after Thanos’ snap. In the series, she seems to return to work with little time to process her return and her mother’s death while she was away.

Perhaps there is still a chance for Monica to have some therapy scenes in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel officially titled The Marvels. Actress Teyonah Parris will reprise her role as Monica Rambeau in the sequel, which will also feature Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, played by newcomer Iman Vellani. WandaVision staff writer Megan McDonnell is penning the script for the sequel with Nia DaCosta directing. The Marvels is slated to hit theaters on November 11, 2022.