Walking Dead boss teases "chaotic" and "mind-blowing" spin-offs

The Walking Dead boss Scott Gimple has teased both Isle of the Dead and the newly announced Rick and Michonne spin-off – and they both seem like wild rides.

Isle of the Dead, which follows Maggie and Negan's adventures in a post-apocalyptic Manhattan that has long since been cut off from the rest of North America, was first announced back in March.

"It's a madhouse, and [Maggie and Negan] enter it and get swept up into the madhouse," Gimple told ComicBook (opens in new tab). "There's a lot of conflict. There's a lot of action. There are zip lines, the walkers are insane. The rats in that city are insane. Eli Jorné is the showrunner, and they're doing incredible work over there right now."

A spin-off centering on Rick and Michonne was announced last month during San Diego Comic-Con, with Gimple describing the show as an "epic and insane love story."

"These are two people that have been separated for a very long time," Gimple explained to Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab). "They’ve lived whole other existences and they have to find themselves again, let alone each other. And it’s hopefully going to be mind-blowing.

"We see this incredible power couple, but we also see that Red Machete Rick. We see that Michonne who taught a thing or two to the Governor. It kind of goes coast to coast that way between the intimate and the epic and the insane."

Isle of the Dead and the untitled Rick and Michonne spin-off will hit AMC and AMC Plus sometime in 2023.

For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming in 2022 and beyond, or our round-up of the 100 best TV shows of all time.