Viral fruit-puzzler crowned as Nintendo Switch’s most downloaded game in Japan, beating out Zelda and Super Mario

Suika Game, also known as the Watermelon Game that recently went mega-viral, is Nintendo Switch’s most downloaded game in Japan.

The puzzler has players combining various fruits in pursuit of ever-increasing high scores - a sort of twist on Tetris - but it was actually released all the way back in 2021. Despite the deliciously moreish loop, Suika Game only hit the big leagues when waves of virality and Vtubers caused the game’s sales to increase “more than 50,000 times.”

In addition to those already-outsized accomplishments, the puzzler has now topped Nintendo Switch’s Download Ranking in Japan, nudging out some other heavy hitters from this year. Suika Game does have a slight advantage as a Nintendo eShop exclusive, but it’s an impressive feat regardless, especially since gaming’s biggest mascots made major appearances this year.

Japan’s top ten most downloaded Switch games in-order include:

Suika Game

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Pikmin 4

Super Mario Bros Wonder

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

Mario Kart 8 DX

Splatoon 3

Overcooked 2

Super Mario RPG

Fire Emblem Engage

The above list includes the expected suspects, with first-party juggernauts Zelda, Mario, Pikmin, and Splatoon all showing up. Dragon Quest Monsters’ appearance is perhaps the most surprising since the game only launched earlier this December but still managed to sell enough to eclipse other blockbusters. Just goes to show Dragon Quest’s enduring cultural impact in the region.

Interestingly, only three games in the top thirty were made outside of Japan - Overcooked 2, Human Fall Flat, and Among Us - and the trio were all viral indie sensations that followed a somewhat similar trajectory to Suika Game.

Curious about what else was popular in 2023? Check out the most played Steam games this year or read our Xbox Year In Review.