Vikings: Valhalla season 3: everything we know about the new season on Netflix

Netflix viewers will know only too well the anxiety that springs up after finishing a new season of a dynamite show. Vikings: Valhalla fans should have no such worries – a third season has already been officially confirmed (and filmed), meaning we can confidently say we’ll see the next chapter in Leif and Freydis’ Scandinavian saga very soon.

Despite it being early days – and not long after the release of the second season – we already know a tiny bit about Vikings: Valhalla season 3. The events of the previous season can also help us speculate and fill in the gaps a little more as to what could happen next and, crucially, when we can watch it. That even includes an intriguing newcomer who will be familiar to fans of Viking history.

So, grab your tankard and set sail: here’s our complete guide to Vikings: Valhalla season 3.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Vikings: Valhalla season 3 doesn’t have a release date – but we’d be very surprised if it doesn’t land on Netflix in early 2024.

Why? Both current seasons of Vikings: Valhalla debuted in February 2022 and January 2023 respectively. On top of that, filming for a third season began in mid-2022 and has likely been completed by now, if not extremely close to being wrapped.

If that’s the case, January or February 2024 would be the likely destination for Vikings: Valhalla season 3. More news as we get it.

Vikings: Valhalla season 3 cast: who could return?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Expect Leif (Sam Corlett), Harald (Leo Suter), and Freydis (Frida Gustavsson) to return next season. The main cast will also likely consist of Queen Emma (Laura Berlin), Godwin (David Oakes), King Canute (Bradley Freegard), Queen Aelfgifu (Pollyanna McIntosh), and Elena (Sofya Lebedeva).

The major casualty of the second season was Harald’s half-brother Olaf (Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson), slain at the hand of Freydis. While Vikings hasn’t shied away from the supernatural on occasion, we’d be surprised if the pagan hunter shows up again.

Erik the Red, meanwhile, is the season’s first confirmed newcomer. The legendary Viking (and father of Freydis and Leif) will be played by The Boys actor Goran Visnjic.

Vikings: Valhalla season 3 story: what’s next for Leif, Harald, and Freydis?

(Image credit: Netflix)

While it’s always dangerous to speculate with where Vikings might go next, it’s clear that Leif and Harald will continue to expand the show’s horizons in Constantinople after the Vikings: Valhalla season 2 ending.

Leif, as is clear from the second season, is a changed man: slowly embracing the Christian faith and wanting to learn more about the world, he’s all set to head to Mariam’s house in the Byzantine city so he can further his knowledge.

Harald, though, isn’t thinking with his brain. He’s got eyes for Elena, the mysterious woman who accompanied him on the trip to Constantinople. It’s revealed that she is set to be wed to the Emperor, meaning that any connection between the pair might have to be in secret – should Harald want to keep his head.

Freydis’ journey, meanwhile, is much more open-ended. She has brokered peace with Kattegat (and, by definition, Canute and Forkbeard). With that conflict in the past, she can focus on raising her newborn son. But new threats can arrive at any moment. As the last holdout of the pagan ways, it could be up to her to lead a fightback against any new enemies if the Vikings are put in danger.

Finally, in London, Queen Emma has Godwin under her thumb. The Earl of Wessex may have got his wish by maneuvering his way into a marriage with Canute’s niece Gytha, but Emma uncovered secrets about his past in the process. With that valuable information – something that she could easily pass on to Canute – Godwin could end up being Emma’s attack dog if the precarious political situation in England starts to shift.

While Netflix has only ordered three seasons of Vikings: Valhalla, creator Jeb Stuart previously told us he has designs on reaching the end of the Viking era in 1066.

"Most historians think that the end of the Vikings era is 1066. I’d love to do that. For me, that’ll take more than three seasons. It would be [the endgame]. There’s a lot of great history out there, an enormous amount of growth on all these characters."

History may also point us in the direction of what happens in season 3. No (real world) spoilers here, but Harald is set to spend a lot of his time away from his beloved Norway in Constantinople. In an interview with Collider (opens in new tab), creator Jeb Stuart said that "change of culture" will be key moving forward for the series.

"I knew where Season 3 was going to be because of that change of culture, I knew that we have to eventually get to the New World," Stuart teased. "So what's in the toolbox? How do we fill up Leif's toolbox, and what does Freydis bring to get these people, who are the last hold out of the Pagan faith? And we know what's happening in Europe at that time. So it's exciting for us."

In that same interview, Stuart also floated the idea of possible time jumps taking place. If the series – as is Stuart’s wont – is heading to 1066, we might skip over years (and decades) in the coming seasons.

When can we expect a Vikings: Valhalla season 3 trailer?

(Image credit: Netflix)

The first footage for Vikings: Valhalla season 2 premiered in September 2022 during Netflix’s Geeked Week. A trailer followed in December.

Using that as a guide, we can expect any Valhalla season 3 footage to drop during a Netflix event, or around a month or two before release.

Where to watch Vikings: Valhalla

(Image credit: Netflix)

The first two seasons of Vikings: Valhalla are currently available to stream on Netflix. All six seasons of the original Vikings series, set a century before the events of Valhalla, can be watched on Prime Video.

Need something new for your watchlist? Here are the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies you should be watching right now.