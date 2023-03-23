Viewfinder is basically Portal with photos and finally releases this year

Prepare to finally to have your brain broken with Viewfinder's reality warping gameplay confirming a 2023 release window at the Future Games Show Powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro. That means you'll be able to shape the world around you and solve puzzles using pictures, cameras and all sort of image-related magic, by the end of the year.

As you can see from the trailer, the idea is... sort of simple? Viewfinder lets you use images in a way that conjures their contents into 3D reality. If you don't have stairs to reach another floor, for example, you could take a picture of some and look at it in a way that makes it appear like they're bridging the gap and - mindblown.gif! - they actually are bridging the gap in three-dimensional space.

In Viewfinder, you can use almost any image to create physical objects from any perspective to help you solve puzzles - paintings, sketches, postcards, and other items can be manipulated and placed to open doorways, create paths and items, and more.

As you explore you'll learn more more about this strange, image-led world through a series of hub-like levels. It's entirely up to you, however, whether you want to find out everything about the story, or just solve cool puzzles that make your brain explode.

