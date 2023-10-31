Video game and tabletop devs join forces for $10 Games For Gaza bundle worth $1,525, raising over $240,000 for Palestinian aid

Indie developers have launched a wide-ranging charity bundle to raise money for relief efforts in Palestine following escalating attacks from Israel. The Games For Gaza bundle has quickly surpassed the initial $10,000 fundraising goal and has now raised over $240,000 in just five days.

"In response to the ongoing crisis in Gaza and occupied Palestine, we're creating this bundle to raise funds for the organization Medical Aid For Palestinians," says the bundle's description on Itch.io. "All funds raised will go to the organization." The bundle packages over 256 video games, tabletop games, soundtracks, and books for only $10 - though you can donate more if you like - and runs until November 9.

Games For Gaza's pretty selection of games includes the PSX-style horror romp Fatum Betula and the lo-fi farming sim Before The Green Moon (which comes from the indie team behind the delightful Wide Ocean Big Jacket.) I'm most intrigued by something called Super Is Hot, though, which is an unofficial crossover between FPS Superhot and puzzler Baba Is You. Mind-bending. Regardless, you'll get to contribute to a good cause while also playing some interesting games.

The bundle's organizer, Esther Wallace of Oak Grove Games, says on Twitter that her "one request for folks supporting this bundle… is that you also find other ways to act up for Palestine. Call your representatives and urge them to call for an end to the occupation. Learn about Palestine. Support Palestinian organizers." The studios behind Among Us and Another Crab's Treasure have also shared templates to use should you want to write to your governments.

The Medical Aid For Palestinians website states: "MAP's vision is a future where all Palestinians can access an effective, sustainable and locally-led system of healthcare, and the full realization of their rights to health and dignity. Through our programs in the West Bank, Gaza, East Jerusalem, and Lebanon, we work with trusted and experienced local partners to achieve this vision."

The organization is also "committed to bearing witness to the injustices caused by occupation, displacement, and conflict."