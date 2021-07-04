Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt PC system requirements have been changed

The PC system requirements have been updated for the upcoming battle royale, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt .

Developer Sharkmob has updated the spec, presumably in light of the closed alpha test that came to an end just this weekend on PC.

As well as a free 20GB on your PC, even the minimum spec "strongly recommends" players use an SSD, and though previously the team suggested players used a GTX 970 or RX 590, now players are told to use a GTX 1070, RX 5600 XT or better for the best graphics.

Here's the full minimum and recommendation requirements, as detailed on Steam (thanks, TheGamer ):

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: i5-8600 / Ryzen 1600X or better

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: GTX 1070 / RX 5600 XT or better

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 20 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Strongly Recommended

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: i7-8700K / Ryzen 5 3600X or better

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: RTX 2060 Super / RX 5700 XT or better

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 20 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Strongly Recommended

"I only played a couple of rounds of Bloodhunt so I’ve not really had enough time with it to form really hard opinions on the gameplay, but I liked what I saw," we said in the GamesRadar+ Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt preview .

"It looks beautiful and there’s an interesting flow to blazing across rooftops in a hail of bullets one minute, and sulking unseen in the streets below the next. The Vampire: The Masquerade parts feel good too – from the powers that let you leap and climb around as you fight, to grabbing people in alleys to feed on.

"If it can build on this initial promise when it launches later this year, there might be room for it in the battle royale rotation."

There's still no confirmed release date for Bloodhunt, sadly, and the same can be said for Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 , which has been delayed indefinitely after developer Hardsuit Labs was removed as the lead developer on the project.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 was announced back in 2019 and slated for release in 2020 on PS4, Xbox One, PC with versions for the PS5 and Xbox Series X coming as well. However, just last year, the game was hit with a delay and the release date was pushed back to 2021. Now, it seems, there is no concrete release date at all, leaving fans in the dark about when they will finally get a chance to play the much-anticipated sequel.