Vampire Survivors hits full launch with secret new content next month

Vampire Survivors is exiting early access with a full 1.0 launch next month on October 20.

The announcement of the full launch came just earlier today on September 29, so there's well under a month until we're playing the next Vampire Survivors update. According to a press release, the previous established roadmap for Vampire Survivors is complete, but there's more content yet to come in version 1.0 next month that's being kept a secret for now.

When the 1.0 update hits, there'll be some slight balance tweaks for items, and the only character staring down the barrel of a nerf right now is Santa Water/La Borra. There'll also be a slate of brand new achievements for veteran players to obtain, as well as some minor tweaks to existing achievements.

Elsewhere, the press release has a stroke of good news: all existing save data for Vampire Survivors will remain intact upon the 1.0 launch on October 20. There shouldn't be any problems continuing your early access saves, whether that's on PC, Mac, or even Steam Deck.

Looking ahead though, Vampire Survivors is actually switching game engines, with the change still on course for some point later this year. The goal for the engine change is for all save data to remain intact, with the added benefits of increased optimization and performance capabilities across all platforms.

Thankfully, 1.0 isn't the end of the road for Vampire Survivors. The press release promises a "lot more surprises are in the works," but doesn't give any hints as to what these new surprises actually are. Since there's no public beta for the 1.0 launch though, the devs behind Vampire Survivors will be listening keenly to all feedback following the launch next month.

