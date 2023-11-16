Valkyrie brings the mystery of 'The Man Who Died Twice' to Avengers Inc. #3

Janet Van Dyne and Victor Shade's investigations into the unknown continue in the next issue of Avengers Inc. - and they're about to be joined by a familiar Thor character who brings with her a very strange mystery to be solved.

Yep, Valkyrie is on hand in an issue that sounds like a riff on the great whodunnit trope of detectives going on holiday, only to find that trouble has followed them. Somebody has murdered Skurge the Executioner. The thing is... he was already dead. Here's Marvel's official synopsis for the issue:

"DIAL V FOR VALKYRIE! Her name is Janet Van Dyne. She's got a personal invite from Jane Foster. His name is Victor Shade. He's a dead warrior - on a technicality, at least. So together, they're on vacation in Valhalla - to solve the mystery of how a dead man can die again…"

You can check out a preview of pages from the new issue in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Avengers Inc. follows crime-fighters Janet Van Dyne and the mysterious Victor Shade - a spirit who has possessed the body of her old enemy, Whirlwind. Little does Janet known that her ex-husband, Henry Pym, long presumed dead, is manipulating events from behind-the-scenes. It's a really fun book that mixes superheroics with the style and panache of an old detective series.

Skurge the Executioner, meanwhile, is a character created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby way back in 1964's Journey into Mystery #103. He's popped up here and there since then and was played by Karl Urban in the first Thor movie.

Avengers Inc. #3 is written by Al Ewing, drawn by Leonard Kirk, inked by Kirk and Belardino Brabo, and colored by Alex Sinclair. It's published by Marvel Comics on November 22.

The Wasp is one of the best Avengers members of all time.