Upcoming sci-fi RPG from Mass Effect veteran unveils its second companion - a sarcastic weapons expert with a "deep sense of loss"

The upcoming sci-fi RPG from a former Mass Effect developer has unveiled its second companion, and she's a sarcastic weapons expert with a "deep-seated sense of loss."

Exodus, from Archetype Entertainment, is set to be the next big thing for RPG fans, what with all the Baldur's Gate, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and Mass Effect former developers working on it. The game was first announced in late 2023 , and we're finding out more and more about it as time goes on. For instance, just this week we got to meet Elise Charroux for the first time - one of the upcoming game's companions.

If you head on over to the Exodus website , you'll find out everything you need to know about Elise, but the general gist is that she's "a blunt, no-nonsense 'Sleeper' from 23rd century Earth" as well as an experienced mercenary, weapons expert, and former gang member. "If Elise has your back, it means she’s in front of you clearing a path," the character's official description reads.

Introducing Elise Charroux – a “Mech of a Companion” who #LOVEStoFIGHT! ❤️Elise is a weapons expert with a blunt, sarcastic sense of humor that disguises a deep sense of loss. Get to know more about Elise here: https://t.co/ch06kOC979 pic.twitter.com/NeT2YykkicFebruary 14, 2024 See more

Elise may seem tough on the outside - she's literally described as "the muscle you want by your side for any encounter across the Cluster" - but she also has a soft side. When she's not cracking jokes with her sarcastic sense of humor, the companion is often trying to hide a sense of loss due to the fact she partially remembers Earth and wants to find meaning in the memories she has left of it.

This is the second of five companions to be revealed for the upcoming RPG. Elise is also joined by Tom Vargas , a charming rogue with a troubled past, and three other mysterious silhouettes currently listed on the website.

In other Exodus news, Archetype announced earlier this week that it was partnering with Certain Affinity to work on the AAA project . It's thought that the Call of Duty and Halo support studio's experience will help bring the RPG's spacefaring gunplay to life.