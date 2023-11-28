A hugely divisive game adaptation is now top of Netflix, and fans feel vindicated

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg’s game adaptation Uncharted has climbed to the top of the Netflix movie chart in the UK. The action film based on the beloved video game split fans and reviewers when it was first released and features a wildly different audience and critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

It follows Holland’s Nathan Drake as he’s recruited Mark Wahlberg’s Victor Sullivan in a race to discover the fabled treasure of the Magellan expedition. However, they face tough opposition as corrupt billionaire Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas) and mercenary leader Jo Braddock (Tati Gabrielle) try to beat them to it.

Since arriving on Netflix on November 26, it’s been in the top spot on the UK list, beating Netflix originals like Leo and The Killer. But while critics' reviews were pretty scathing, a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes reflects how big the fanbase is for the movie, and many have been posting recently about their love for it.

"Well, it's fiction. you suspend belief and you let the story carry you away," wrote one recently on RT. "This movie was a lot of fun." Meanwhile, on Twitter, one viewer tweeted: "Watched the Uncharted film on Netflix, and it wasn’t a bad movie. I loved it!"

"For those who love #IndianaJones #HiddenTreasure type films, you will love #Uncharted on #Netflix," tweeted another. "It’s about a bunch of crooks following clues to find some hidden treasure. A five-star watch."

Our Uncharted review of the action thriller was more lukewarm, writing that: "Tom Holland shines in his first crusade as Nathan Drake, but Uncharted isn’t the treasure it could’ve been."

