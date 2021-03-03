Zack Snyder talks Justice League: "Frankly, it was meant as the primer for another two movies"

Zack Snyder's Justice League was never meant to be just one movie. The director's vision for the Justice League saga was always intended to be so much more. Yet, unlike the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the DC movies have been far less connected, and the filmmakers behind these blockbusters certainly see their creations as not entirely in sync with each other.

"In a lot of ways, I view this movie on its own," Snyder tells Total Film in the latest issue of the magazine. "I love [Wonder Woman director] Patty [Jenkins] and I think she's done an amazing job, and [Aquaman director] James [Wan] has done a great job – they've made their own movies. But I just thought, 'I’m gonna stay the course that I thought was cool.' There's a bunch of stuff I do differently than what they do, but I just think of Justice League as its own thing at this point. It exists kind of on its own."

Which raises an important question for anyone who's ever followed a superhero franchise on screen or in comics – which one is canon? "I think fans would say that my movie is canon and the rest are off canon, but that's just me!" Snyder laughs, before getting (slightly) more serious.

"For me, there's a trilogy of films that I sort of lean on. Man Of Steel, Batman v Superman, and Justice League are a continuity, and within that three-movie arc there is a consistent tone. Frankly, it was meant as the primer for another two [Justice League] movies – not that those movies are ever going to get photographed, I don't see that happening – and it stays true to that concept. It was meant to be like Lord Of The Rings and not a one-off. That's the way I think about it.”

Not a subscriber to Total Film? Then head on over here to get the latest issues sent directly to your home/device

While Snyder has dampened any expectations that a second (or third) Justice League movie will ever happen, fans are still hoping that a big enough reaction to the new cut could spur on a rethinking at Warner Bros.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is scheduled to stream on HBO Max in the US and on VOD services in the UK from March 18. For much more on the film – plus exclusive on-set coverage of Godzilla vs. Kong – pick up a copy of the new issue of Total Film magazine when it hits shelves (real and digital) this Friday, March 5. Check out the new covers below:

(Image credit: Future)

If you're a fan of Total Film, why not subscribe so that you never miss an upcoming issue? Sign up via MagazinesDirect and with the latest offer you'll save 60 per cent – that's better than half price! – on a print and digital bundle. You'll also get exclusive subscriber-only covers like the Godzilla vs. Kong one above.