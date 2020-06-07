Yes, Riot Games is looking at bringing Valorant to consoles but it "wasn't the focus out of the gate"

Riot Games has revealed it is looking into bringing Valorant to consoles.

In a new interview, executive producer Anna Donlon admitted that while Riot was in the midst of prototyping the game on console "right now", the team wasn't "entirely sure [Valorant] translates completely to console play". Consequently, a console port would only be viable if the studio thinks it can achieve the same "strong level of competitive integrity" that it delivers on PC.

"We are definitely prototyping that right now," Donlon told Gamespot when asked about console versions. "But there's a way to play this game and there's a way to experience this game that we're not entirely sure translates completely to console play.

"If we feel like we can deliver this experience on those platforms, we absolutely will," Donlon added. "But we really want Valorant to stand for a certain type of gameplay and a certain type of experience."

"It's not a no, for sure," Donlon later added, stating that the idea of bringing Valorant to consoles as well as PC had some members of the team "very excited". "But it definitely wasn't the focus out of the gate. If we were to do it, it'll definitely be delayed."

The latest agent to join the Valorant roster was Reyna . In a tweet and a brief video that showed her in action at the time, we learned that Valorant's 11th agent hailed from Mexico and was codenamed Vampire in development, which helps explain some of her curious in-game one-liners, which include "give me your heart" and "all dead, and I'm still hungry".

Riot Games released Valorant on June 2 , just a few days after the closed beta ended on May 28. The game launched for free worldwide, but only on PC. The announcement was made via a YouTube video from Donlon and game director Joe Ziegler, who said at the time that “the team looks forward to starting our decades-long commitment to servicing the global Valorant community. This is just the beginning of our journey together".