Here is Valorant's new agent, Reyna, in action

We now know who the next agent joining Valorant will be – Reyna.

In a tweet and a brief video that shows her in action, we've learned that Valorant's 11th agent comes from Mexico. According to our friends at PC Gamer , she was codenamed Vampire in development, which helps explain some of her curious in-game one-liners, which include "give me your heart" and "all dead, and I'm still hungry".

While the teaser wasn't long enough to give much away, it looks as though Reyna either sports some kind of invisibility/stealth mechanic, or she can obscure the vision of her enemies – at one point she cried "See nothing!" and a glowing purple eye appears on the screen.

Her ultimate is curiously called "Empress" but alas, she did not use it in this trailer, so we've no idea what it does. Yet.

REYNA /// Mexico"What hope do these criaturas have?"#VALORANT pic.twitter.com/inO8bR5ctoMay 30, 2020

Riot Games recently confirmed Valorant will release on June 2 , just a few days after the closed beta ended on May 28. The game will launch for free worldwide. The announcement was made via a YouTube video from executive producer Anna Donlon and game director Joe Ziegler.

“Our goal has always been to bring Valorant to as much of the world as soon as possible, so we're hyped to be able to do so on June 2,” says Donlon in an official press release. “The team looks forward to starting our decades-long commitment to servicing the global Valorant community. This is just the beginning of our journey together.”