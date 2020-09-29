Yakuza: Like a Dragon PS5 upgrade won't have cross-save with PS4

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is getting an upgrade onto PS5, but won't have cross-save. In a tweet yesterday, developer RGG Studio attempted to clarify how the upgrade would work in the midst of some player confusion.

The official Western page for the Japanese studio told fans that "physical owners of Yakuza: Like a Dragon on PS4 can also use the original disc to upgrade to the PS5 version." There'll be a little bit of a wait for that, as while the current-gen and Xbox Series X version of the game are now due to arrive slightly earlier than scheduled, on November 10, the PS5 version won't launch for four more months, on March 21, 2021. In that announcement, the studio announced that "digital owners of Yakuza: Like a Dragon on PS4 can upgrade for free at PlayStation Store immediately on the game's PS5 release."

To clarify, physical owners of Yakuza: Like a Dragon on PS4 can also use the original disc to upgrade to the PS5 version when it releases on March 2, 2021.Save data will not be transferable between the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game.September 28, 2020

Get the best PS5 deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best PS5 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

While an upgrade will be available, however, cross-save between the two versions won't. RGG Studio also stated that "save data will not be transferable between the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game." That's created some confusion among fans, with one asking: "what's the point of [an] upgrade if you can't take your save data with you?"

It's a similar situation to that outlined by Insomniac Games for Marvel's Spider-Man. Earlier this month, the studio confirmed that "saves won't transfer from the original game to the remaster" on PS5, despite the upgrade that will be available once the next-gen version is released.

While you might have to wait a little while for Yakuza 7, here are all the upcoming PS5 games confirmed so far.