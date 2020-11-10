Yakuza Like a Dragon exam answers for the Ounbara Vocational School exam

You'll need these Yakuza Like A Dragon exam answers for The Ounbara Vocational School quest which you can start when you head to the building in Yakuza 7, just near Chinatown. It’s not an essential questline, and can easily be ignored, but we’d recommend giving it your time if 1) you’re interested in answering a ton of questions, and 2) you’re eager to get Ichiban’s personality up to snuff so you can progress into other areas of Yokohama’s Ijincho.

Yakuza Like a Dragon tips | Yakuza Like a Dragon missing cats

Sports Tier 1 Exam

Sports Tier 1 Exam

(Image credit: Sega)

Q) In badminton, players compete for points by hitting a feathered ball, or shuttlecock, back and forth with a racket. Which of the following is the maximum speed that the shuttlecock can travel?

A) 500 km/h

Q) American football is a sport in which two teams compete for points by carrying an oval shaped ball into the opposing team’s touchdown zone. What is the maximum number of players in one team allowed on the field?

A) 11 players

Q) Table tennis is played for points by two opposing players hitting a ball back and forth across a table. There are 2 ways to grip the racket which differ greatly from one another. One method is called Shakehand. What is the other called?

A) Penhold

Q) In baseball, what is the term for when one player in one game hits a single, double, triple, and a home run?

A) Hitting the Cycle

Q) Figure skating is a sport in which an individual skater’s showmanship and technique are evaluated as they skate across the ice. What is the name of the technique where the skater launches into a jump from the back outside edge of one foot and lands on the back outside edge of the other foot?

A) Lutz

Q) One technique in skiing is to keep the front of the skis together while the rear are separated. What is this technique called?

A) Snowplough Turn

Q) Fencing is a sport in which two athletes duel against each other in one-on-one matches. There are currently 3 disciplines in modern fencing. Which of the following allows ‘cutting’ attacks?

A) Sabre

Q) Surfing, climbing, bungee jumping and sky-diving are just some of the sports that can, at times, present a high level of risk. What are these sports collectively called?

A) Extreme sports

Q) Boxing is a one-on-one combat sport that separates fighters into a series of classes depending on their weight. Among these is the featherweight class. Which of the following is the weight class for fighters who weigh even less?

A) Bantamweight

Q) Darts is played by throwing small missiles, or darts, at a circular board divided into sections. The closer the darts land to the center, the higher the amount of points earned. What is the dead center of the board called?

A) Bullseye

Sports Tier 2 Exam

Sports Tier 2 Exam

(Image credit: Sega)

Q) Marathon is a track and field event that requires running a distance of 42.195km. Which of the following is the event that became the origin for this distance?

A) Battle of Marathon

Q) Soccer is a team sport in which competing teams aim to score points by kicking the ball into the opposing team’s goal. With the exception of the goalie, touching the ball with one’s hands or arms is considered a foul. What is this particular foul called?

A) Handling

Q) Golf is played on a course in which the golfer’s goal is to hit the ball into a hole in as few strokes as possible. Each course has a preset stroke count that the golfer is expected to meet at each hole. Reaching the hole in the exact number of preset strokes is called a par, while doing so 1 stroke below par is called a birdie. What is the term for when a hole is reached 3 strokes below par?

A) Albatross

Q) What is the name of the track and field event in which athletes push a metal ball as far into the air as they can and compete for distance thrown?

A) Shot Put

Q) Baseball is a team sport in which competing teams switch between offense and defense. The pitcher on defense’s goal is to throw the ball in such a way that the batter on the offense strikes out. This is known as a breaking ball. Which of the following is not a type of breaking ball?

A) Volley

Q) Basketball is a team sport where competing teams aim to score points by shooting the ball into the opposing team’s hoop. The amount of points earned is determined by where on the court the shot was taken. What is the maximum amount of points a player can score from one shot, excluding additional points from penalty shots?

A) 3

Q) What is the name of the racing technique in which a vehicle rounds a curve by skidding the tires, saving time as a result?

A) Drifting

Q) A triathlon is completed by consecutively overcoming 3 different events while competing for the fastest overall time. Which of the following events is not a part of the triathlon?

A) Cross Country

Q) Skiing is a sport in which a skier slides down a snowy slope on a pair of skis. Aside from the components that secure the skier’s feet to the skis, skiers typically use a pair of tools to keep themselves stable. What are these called?

A) Poles

Q) In bowling, what are the 10 objects that must be knocked down by the bowling ball in order to score points?

A) Pins

Underworld Studies Exam

Underworld Studies Exam

(Image credit: Sega)

Q) The Tojo Clan boasts having the highest headcount when it comes to members. As such, many subsidiaries have formed, some extending all the way to third-string families. Which of the following is not a subsidiary of the Tojo Clan?

A) The Tamashiro Family

Q) Akira Nishikiyama, the first patriarch of the Nishikiyama Family, rapidly grew the family from the late 1990s until the early 2000s. Who was the family’s third patriarch?

A) Tsuyoshi Kanda

Q) Though the Tojo Clan is composed of many powerful members, there is one who stands out as especially militant and is feared by many as the Mad Dog of Shimano. What is the name of this individual?

A) Goro Majima

Q) Jin Goda was the father of Ryuji Goda, who was known as the Dragon of Kansai. He was also a former chairman of the Omi Alliance, but of which generation?

A) Fifth

Q) The Omi Alliance is considered the largest yakuza organization to have ever existed in the Kansai region. The Sengoku Family was a direct family with a well-established name. Who was its patriarch?

A) Toranosuke Sengoku

Q) Many other yakuza organizations exist aside from the Tojo Clan and the Omi Alliance. Which of the following is not one of them?

A) The Taihei Association

Q) Andre Richardson was the head of a globally-known weapon smuggling organization. What was the name of this organization?

A) Black Monday

Q) Kazuo Shibata was the patriarch of the Shibata Family, a subsidiary of the Tojo Clan. A certain sworn brother to Shibata was the chairman of a certain clan with its office based in Kamuro Theater. What was the name?

A) Hatsushiba Clan

Q) The Tojo Clan is considered the largest yakuza organization to have ever existed in the Kanto region. The Tojo Clan has seen six chairmen up until this point. Who was the third chairman?

A) Masaru Sera

Mathematics Tier 1 Exam

Mathematics Tier 1 Exam

(Image credit: Sega)

Q) Which of the following calculations is different from the rest?

A) 1x3x5x7 - Right answer

B) 5!

C) (9+3)x10

D) 8x15

Q) Which of the following calculations is different from the rest?

A) 108/12 - Right answer

B) 4x2

C) 10/2+3

D) 64x2/16

Q) Solve for x in the following numerical sequence: 1, 4, 9, 16, x, 36, 49

A) 25

Q) Solve for x in the following numerical sequence: 6, x, 496, 8128, 3350336

A) 28

Q) Which of the following calculations is different from the rest?

A) 125/5 - Right answer

B) 3x5

C) 1+2+3+4+5

D) 30/5+9

Q) Solve for x in the following numerical sequence: 2, 3, 5, 7, 11, 13, 17, 19, x, 29, 31, 37

A) 23

Q) Solve for x in the following numerical sequence: 1, 3, 6, x, 15, 21, 28, 36

A) 10

Q) Solve for x in the following numerical sequence: 1, 2, 4, 7, x, 16, 22

A) 11

Q) Which of the following calculations is different from the rest?

A) 2/1 - Right Answer

B) 0.2

C) 1/5

D) 20%

Mathematics Tier 2 Exam

Mathematics Tier 2 Exam

(Image credit: Sega)

Q) If two of the interior angles of a triangle are at 65 degrees and 35 degrees. At what angle is the remaining interior angle?

A) 80 Degrees

Q) Choose the correct solution to the following problem: 6+16

A) 22

Q) Choose the correct solution to the following problem: 120x2

A) 240

Q) If two of the interior angles of a triangle are at 40 degrees and 50 degrees. At what angle is the remaining interior angle?

A) 90 Degrees

Q) Choose the correct solution to the following problem: 14+37

A) 51

Q) A pentagon is composed of 5 sides of equal lengths and therefore has 5 equal interior angles. At what angles are these corners?

A) 108 Degrees

Q) Choose the correct solution to the following problem: 200/25?

A) 8

Q) Choose the correct solution to the following problem: 72-3-17

A) 52

Q) What is the name of the quadrilateral that is made up of opposing angles of equal measure, none of which are at 90 degrees?

A) Parallelogram

Q) Choose the correct solution to the following problem: 121/11

A) 11

SEGA Proficiency Tier 1 Exam

SEGA Proficiency Tier 1 Exam

(Image credit: Sega)

Q) Panzer Dragoon II Zwei is a shooter game by SEGA. What is the name of dragon who partners up with the protagonist Jean-Luc Lundi?

A) Lagi

Q) Feel The Magic: XY/XX is an action game released by SEGA. What is the name of the sketchy performance group the protagonist joins in order to impress his love interest?

A) Rub Rabbits

Q) Sonic the Hedgehog is an action game released by SEGA. How old is Sonic?

A) 15

Q) Virtua Fighter is the fighting game released by SEGA. What is the name of the main protagonist?

A) Akira

Q) Many titles in SEGA’s Sakura Wars series have subtitles. Which of the following is not a subtitle used in the first five numbered titles?

A) Goodbye Homeland

Q) The Valkyria Chronicles series is a strategy RPG by SEGA. In the first title of the series, which country are the protagonists from?

A) Principality of Gallia

Q) SEGA has released a variety of hardware over the years. Which of the following is not a device attachment released for the Genesis/Mega Drive?

A) SEGA Keyboard

Q) The Mega Drive is a gaming console released by SEGA in Japan in 1988. Which of the following buttons is not part of its controller?

A) Select

Q) SEGA has released a variety of hardware over the years. Which of the following is one of their products?

A) TeraDrive

Q) Space Channel 5 is a rhythmic action game released by SEGA in which the heroine Ulala is challenged to various dance battles in space. Which of the following is said by Ulala and her team after they strike a pose during a dance battle?

A) Chu!

SEGA Proficiency Tier 2 Exam

SEGA Proficiency Tier 2 Exam

(Image credit: Sega)

Q) Sonic the Hedgehog is a young blue hedgehog who runs and rolls around at the speed of sound. This beloved and iconic character made his first appearance on which of these consoles?

A) Genesis

Q) SEGA has sold a number of home gaming consoles over the years. The SEGA Saturn was released in various colors. Which of the following colors was not released in Japan?

A) Black

Q) The Sakura Wars series is a romantic adventure game that takes place during a fictional Taisho era. Who was the protagonist of the first four games in the series?

A) Ichiro Ogami

Q) SEGA has released various gaming consoles over the years. Which of the following is not one of those consoles?

A) SEGA Pluto

Q) Which of the following is SEGA’s popular fighting game series?

A) Virtua Fighter

Q) Jet Set Radio is an action game released by SEGA. In addition to inline skating, what else did this game’s characters do around the city?

A) Graffiti

Q) SEGA has sold a number of home gaming consoles over the year. From the following listed, which is their second oldest console?

A) Genesis

Q) In SEGA’s Sakura Wars, which division is the young Sakura Shinguji affiliated with?

A) Flower

Q) Which of the following SEGA releases is the shooter game known for its pastel-colored world where players control a sentient spaceship and fight against enemy invasion?

A) Fantasy Zone

Q) Which of the following SEGA releases sees a group of heroes on their quest to take down Death Adder?

A) Golden Axe

World History Exam

World History Exam

(Image credit: Sega)

Q) The mother of Marie Antoinette, France’s last queen, was the grand duchess of Austria as well as queen of Hungary and Bohemia. What was her name?

A) Marie Theresa

Q) Which of the following is the title of the monarchs who were said to rule the nation with divine right and justice in ancient Egypt?

A) Pharaoh

Q) Which of the following is another name for the 19th century American Civil War that was fought to end or continue slavery?

A) War Between the States

Q) China’s Wei and Jin Dynasties saw an exceptionally long war that lasted from the second century to the sixth century CE. Which of the following is the dynasty that ultimately unified the nation?

A) Sui

Q) Feudal lord Oda Nobunaga was assassinated in 16th century Japan right as he unified the nation. Who was the vassal responsible for his death and caused the Honno-ji incident?

A) Akechi Mitsuhide

Q) Who was the Carthaginian general who led an invasion into Roman Italy in the third century BCE?

A) Hannibal Barca

Q) What were the words of Roman politician Gaius Julius Caesar as he crossed the Rubicon in 49 BCE?

A) The die is cast

Q) Which of the following is the ancient civilization that is said to have flourished thanks to the Tigris-Euphrates river of Western Asia?

A) Mesopotamia

Q) Who was the last known emperor of Russia?

A) Nikolai II

Q) Which of the following is the location where French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte spent his final moments after losing the Battle of Waterloo in the 18th century?

A) St. Helena Island

Isezaki Ijincho Proficiency Exam

Isezaki Ijincho Proficiency Exam

(Image credit: Sega)

Q) What is the name of the theater located on N Isezaki Road that shows classic vintage films?

A) Seagull Cinema

Q) Which of the following is the name of the subway station located at the heart of Isezaki Ijincho?

A) Jinnai Station

Q) What is the name of the street that runs in front of Ounabara Vocational School?

A) Daikokuten St

Q) What is the name of the racing activity in Hamakita Park that’s quickly become all the rage for both the young and old?

A) Dragon Kart

Q) Chinatown has many gateways modeled after traditional Chinese architecture. What is the name of the gateway that faces Pier St. and sits closest to the ocean?

A) Taiyo Gate

Q) Which of the following is the name of the very popular fast food chain located on Hyakkei Street?

A) Wette Kitchen

Q) One area of Isezaki Ijincho is occupied by the Bar District. Which of the following bars can be found in this district?

A) Bar Rodriguez

Q) Which of the following arcade games is currently set up and running in Club SEGA Yokohama located in Chinatown?

A) Space Harrier

Q) What is the name of the river that flows through Isezaki Ijincho?

A) Sakura River

Q) Of the parks in Yokohama Chinatown, which of the following is located along the coast and has an open space with a large fountain?

A) Hamakita Park

Animal Science Exam

Animal Science Exam

(Image credit: Sega)

Q) Which of the following extinct animals were considered penguins?

A) Great auk

Q) Which of the following is not an ape?

A) Japanese macaque

Q) Which of the following birds cannot fly?

A) Ostrich

Q) Spiders are commonly known to spin a web in order to catch their prey. Which of the following spiders does not spin a web to catch its prey?

A) Jumping spider

Q) Which of the following is not considered a shark?

A) Sturgeon

Q) Which of the following reptiles has the longest body length?

A) Saltwater crocodile

Q) Which of the following is considered an insect?

A) Ladybug

Q) Which of the following is an herbivore?

A) Beaver

Q) Which of the following is considered an amphibian?

A) Salamander

Q) Which of the following is considered a fish?

A) Great white shark

Fashionista Exam

Fashionista Exam

(Image credit: Sega)

Q) What is the name of the outerwear made from a single piece of cloth worn by men in ancient Greece?

A) Toga

Q) From the following names of clothing patterns, which one makes use of the diamond shape?

A) Argyle

Q) Which of the following articles of clothing is native to Vietnam?

A) Ao dai

Q) Which of the following articles of clothing is nativeto Scotland?

A) Kilt

Q) Which of the following materials has a similar feel to acrylic fiber?

A) Wool

Q) Which of the following characteristics is not true of silk thread?

A) It’s a plant-based fiber

Q) Which of the following fibers are neither anima-based or plant-based, but artificially created?

A) Nylon

Q) Which of the following hats takes its name from when it was worn during hunts?

A) Flat cap

Q) What is the origin of ‘polo’ in polo shirts?

A) Polo, the sport

Q) Fill in the blank. A high-end fashion store in France would be said to specialize in haute ____

A) Couture

Music Proficiency Tier 1 Exam

Music Proficiency Tier 1 Exam

(Image credit: Sega)

Q) Pablo de Sarasate was a composer best known for his piece Zigeurnerweisen. Which country was he born in?

A) Spain

Q) Which famous musician is known for compositions such as The Magic Flute, The Marriage of Figaro, and Don Giovanni?

A) Mozart

Q) An excerpt of a musical piece will play. What is the title of this piece?

A) 2nd Movement (Largo) - Right answer

B) 1st Movement (Adagio)

C) 3rd Movement (Scherzo)

D) 4th Movement (Allegro con fuoco)

Q) Composers and arrangers give direction to a piece such as its intensity and tempo. They do this by using terminology shared with the performers to aid them in visualizing the piece. Which of the following means to gradually slow down the tempo?

A) Ritardando

Q) An excerpt of a musical piece will play. What is the title of this piece?

A) A Midsummer’s Night Dream - Right answer

B) Night on the Galactic Railroad

C) The Magic Flute - Queen of the Night

D) Walpurgis Night

Q) An excerpt of a musical piece will play. What is the title of this piece?

A) Csikos Post - Right answer

B) Orpheus in the Underworld

C) Comedians’ Galp

D) The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

Q) Which of the following is a symphony composed by Jean Sibelius?

A) Finlandia

Q) Composers and arrangers give direction to a piece such as its intensity and tempo. Which of the following terminology means to play very, very loudly?

A) Fortississimo

Q) Which of the following is an opera composed by Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi?

A) Macbeth

Q) What is the term for when two people play simultaneously on one piano?

A) Duet

Music Proficiency Tier 2 Exam

Music Proficiency Tier 2 Exam

(Image credit: Sega)

Q) An excerpt of a musical piece will play. What is the title of this piece?

A) Fur Elise - Right answer

B) Campanella

C) My Beloved

D) Bolero

Q) What is the name of the tool used to adjust rhythm to a certain tempo?

A) Metronome

Q) A percussion instrument produces sound from being struck, shaken or scraped. Some examples of percussion instruments include cymbals, castanets, or even the piano. Which of the following is also a percussion instrument?

A) Xylophone

Q) Which of the following is Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s well-known ballet piece?

A) Swan Lake

Q) Fill in the blank. Johann Sebastian ___ was a musician who composed many pieces during the Baroque period.

A) Bach

Q) Which of the following are considered to be some of the best violins in the world?

A) Stradivarius

Q) Which of the following pieces was composed by Frederic Chopin?

A) Minute Waltz

Q) An excerpt of a musical piece will play. What is the title of this piece?

A) Pomp and Circumstance - Right answer

B) Symphony No.5

C) Enigma Variations

D) Violin Concerto

Q) An excerpt of a musical piece will play. What is the title of this piece?

A) Spring - Right answer

B) Winter

C) Autumn

D) Summer

Q) Which musician composed famous pieces such as Moonlight Sonata, Ode to Joy, and 5th Symphony?

A) Beethoven

Pharmacology Exam

Pharmacology Exam

(Image credit: Sega)

Q) Which of the following purified components is effective in retaining the moisture in one’s skin?

A) White Petroleum

Q) There are several ways to obtain medication in modern times. Which of the following requires both a doctor’s consultation and permission to obtain?

A) Prescription medication

Q) Various medicines are researched and developed to combat sickness around the globe. What is the collective name for medicine with the same properties as the original that is released after the latter’s patent expires?

A) Generic drugs

Q) Which of the following is considered a topical medication?

A) Lozenge

Q) There are three common methods for taking medication. One is orally, as with oral medicine, another is topically, as with ointments. What is the third method?

A) Injection

Q) Which of the following is used to ease physical pain?

A) Morphine

Q) Which of the following is an oral medicine?

A) Powdered medicine

Q) What is the chemical compound found in antiseptics?

A) Ethanol

Q) Which of these chemical compounds is found in ointment used to treat eczema?

A) Steroid

Q) Which of the following components is effective in relieving pain from headaches and inflammation?

A) Acetylsalicylic acid

Nutritionist Exam

Nutritionist Exam

(Image credit: Sega)

Q) Though most people in Japan associate cheese with cow’s milk, Scandinavian countries are known to make cheese from the milk of rather unexpected animals. Which of the following is such an animal?

A) Reindeer

Q) Which of the following is a Turkish dish?

A) Kebab

Q) Which of the following is the name of the unsaturated fatty acid found in a blueback fish?

A) Docosahexanoic acid

Q) Which of the following is a Spanish dish?

A) Tapas

Q) Which of the following nutrients is not found in tomatoes?

A) Vitamin D

Q) Which of the following dishes uses fish in its recipe?

A) Acqua pazza

Q) Which of the following is the component found in spicy foods such as chili peppers that can also promote one's appetite or burn off fat?

A) Capsaicin

Q) What is the common name for a cold soup that uses puree of mashed potatoes, cream, and bouillon?

A) Vichyssoise

Q) While dietary fibers are not digested by the human body, they do possess the unique ability to clean the gastrointestinal tract. Which of the following is the distinctive water-soluble dietary fiber?

A) Pectin

Q) Which of the following pasta dishes is made with just three ingredients of boiled pasta, black pepper, and cheese?

A) Cacio e pepe

Hazardous Materials Exam

Hazardous Materials Exam

(Image credit: Sega)

Q) Which of the following is considered a heavy metal?

A) Zinc

Q) What is the name of the transition in which a solid changes to a gas??

A) Sublimation

Q) In Japan, up to how many categories of hazardous materials is a professional handler permitted to handle?

A) 6

Q) Of the various classified hazardous materials, the most commonly handled are those of category IV, which pertains to materials such as petroleum and oil. What are these materials?

A) Flammable liquids

Q) When storing materials that Japanese law deems hazardous, a certain perimeter of open space around the storage facility must be secured. Which of the following is the most logical reason for this?

A) To mitigate damage and harm in unexpected situations

Q) There are many instances in which static electricity can cause a fire. Which of the following is something that can be done to mitigate such an occurrence?

A) Increase humidity

Q) In Japan, which of the following laws pertains to hazardous materials and hazardous materials handlers?

A) Fire protection

Q) A dust explosion occurs when fine particles of fixed concentration suspended in the air rapidly combust from a spark. Which of the following is always present during a dust explosion?

A) Oxygen

Q) In Japan, storing, transferring, and using certain hazardous materials, such as chemicals, requires a government-certified supervisor to be present. Which of the following tasks would require having such an individual supervising the process?

A) Managing a gasoline station

Q) In Japan, hazardous materials are categorized depending on their state of matter. In which of the following categories would one find alcohol and gasoline?

A) Liquid

Flag Master Exam

Flag Master Exam

(Image credit: Sega)

Q) Which of the following countries has 4 colors in its flag?

A) Malaysia

Q) Which of the following countries has a dragon on its flag?

A) Bhutan

Q) Which of the following countries has blue in its flag?

A) Estonia

Q) Which of the following countries has yellow in its flag?

A) Spain

Q) Which of the following countries has a leaf on its flag?

A) Canada

Q) Which of the following countries has a sun and stars on its flag?

A) The Philippines

Q) Which of the following countries has green on its flag?

A) Cameroon

Q) Which of the following countries has only red, white, and blue on its flag?

A) Russia

Q) Which of the following countries has a moon on its flag?

A) Singapore

Q) Which of the following countries has only red and white on its flag?

A) Austria

Trivia King Tier 1 Exam

Trivia King Tier 1 Exam

(Image credit: Sega)

Q) What was the basis for measuring one pound?

A) The weight of flour consumed by one person per day

Q) Who was the ancient Greek philosopher who was a disciple of Socrates and also posited the Theory of Forms?

A) Plato

Q) Mt. Everest, also known as Sagarmatha or Chomolungma, is known to be the tallest mountain when measured from the surface of the sea. Which island has the tallest mountains when measured from the seabed?

A) Hawaii

Q) There are six types of chess pieces, each with their own unique abilities: king, queen, rook, bishop, knight, and pawn. Which of these can turn into any of the other pieces, save for the king?

A) Pawn

Q) What is the height of the Royal Gorge Bridge, one of America’s most popular bungee jumping spots?

A) 321 meters

Q) The Kuroshio current is a major ocean current that flows northward along the west coast of Japan. What is the name of the southward current that collides with the Kuroshio current and thenceforth flows to North America?

A) Oyashio

Q) Chess is played by strategically moving pieces around on a checkered board. How many squares make up a chess board?

A) 64

Q) The Earth’s surface is made up of many layers called tectonic plates that adjacently overlap one another. Which one of these four plates does the Japanese archipelago rest on?

A) Eurasian plate

Q) The Grimm brothers, a pair of German writers, are known for their Grimm’s Fairy Tales, a collection of fairy tales familiar to many to this day, even in Japan. Which of the following is not a part of this collection?

A) The Little Mermaid

Q) One unit of measurement is the foot, named after the body part. Asia also uses a unit of measurement associated with feet called the shaku. In Japan, how many centimeters is one shaku comprised of?

A) 30.303 cm

Trivia King Tier 2 Exam

Trivia King Tier 2 Exam

(Image credit: Sega)

Q) Who was the Norwegian artist who painted the famous The Scream in 1893?

A) Edvard Munch

Q) Our solar system is composed of many planets, Earth included, that revolve around the sun. Which of the following is the planet that is closest to the sun?

A) Mercury

Q) In the modern age, UTC is the standard time common around the glove. What is the name of the observatory in England which acts as the base for the GMT time zone and adjusts UTC?

A) Greenwich Observatory

Q) Karaoke is a popular leisure activity in Japan. What is the origin of the term ‘karaoke?’

A) An empty orchestra with no performers

Q) How many cards are in a deck of playing cards after taking out the jokers and any spare cards?

A) 52

Q) What is the name given to the top dancer of a classic ballet group?

A) Principal

Q) Which of the following is the field of study that focuses on the principles of electrons, atoms, molecules, and other micro particles, most notably when it comes to space research?

A) Quantum physics

Q) What is the common name for when a hand in poker contains five cards of the same suit?

A) Flush

Q) Which of the following games became a big hit in 1970s Japan and involves techniques like the Backhand Slip Grip Special, Everest, Moon Landing, and the Lighthouse Somersault?

A) Kendama

Q) What is the name of the layer between the Earth’s core and its surface crust?

A) Mantle

Trivia King Special Tier Exam

Trivia King Special Tier Exam

(Image credit: Sega)

Q) Mt. Everest, also known as Sagarmatha or Chomolungma, is known to be the tallest mountain on Earth. What is the second tallest?

A) K2

Q) In Japan there is a law that limits how many coins may be used in one payment. According to this law, how many one yen coins can be used in one transaction?

A) 20

Q) What two parts compose the Ounabara Vocational School crest?

A) The ocean and pen

Q) What is the name of the first-magnitude star that is part of the Lyra constellation and is also known as the Weaver Girl during Japan’s Star Festival and China’s Qixi Festival?

A) Vega

Q) Which of the following is a certificate that can be obtained at Ounabara Vocational School?

A) Music Proficiency Tier 2

Q) What is the name of the ancient Indian board game that is said to be the origin of the modern shogi or chess?

A) Chaturanga

Q) What is the alternative name for the second-magnitude star commonly referred to in the 21st century as the North Star?

A) Polaris

Q) In the Tale of the Bamboo Cutter, a Japanese folktale, the beautiful Princess Kaguya is born from a stalk of bamboo. Which of the following is not a gift brought by the princes to ask for her hand in marriage?

A) A phoenix feather

Q) In Japan, coins and bills are manufactured by two separate entities. Coins are manufactured by the Mint Bureau, but which of the following manufactures bills?

A) The National Printing Bureau

Q) What is the name of what is considered the oldest board game in the world, still played today by various rule sets such as the Kalah or Oware?

A) Mancala

Ounabara Proficiency Exam

Ounabara Proficiency Exam

(Image credit: Sega)

The Ounabara Proficiency Exam is different from the other exams you’ve just answered. Instead of unique questions, this exam asks you to take on all the questions you’ve answered before and answer them again in this exam. The kicker, though? If you just get one answer wrong then you’ve failed it. That’s right, no more 3 out of 5 questions being good enough to pass. Nope. You’ll need to get 5 out of 5.

Because these are questions that you’ve all answered before, we think to include them again is a little silly. Instead, give all of these exam questions one last look before venturing in. It could just be the difference between a pass and a fail!