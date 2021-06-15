Xbox Summer Game Demo Fest has over 40 games you can try out right now

The Xbox Summer Game Demo event is live now, offering 40 demos of unreleased games on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.

You'll be able to enjoy these games from today, June 15 until June 31, so that's just under two weeks to get a sampling of 40 titles. Think of it as a game cocktail hour, and each game is served up bite-sized on a fancy plate. There's titles from developers Coatsink (the team behind Phogs), Skyhook Games, Samurai Punk, and more. The Xbox Summer Game demo event even includes the two indies everyone's been talking about all E3 2021: Sable and Tunic.

Here's all 40 games you can demo right now on your Xbox console, with handy descriptions for them all:

A Juggler's Tale - 3D sidescroller set inside a puppet show

- 3D sidescroller set inside a puppet show Antipole DX - An action platformer with super retro vibes

- An action platformer with super retro vibes Arietta of Spirits - Explore a mysterious island in this story-focused adventure game

- Explore a mysterious island in this story-focused adventure game BattleCakes - Customize your own cupcake hero in this turn-based RPG

- Customize your own cupcake hero in this turn-based RPG Black Book - A dark card-based RPG inspired by Slavic folktales

- A dark card-based RPG inspired by Slavic folktales Button City - A bright, colorful narrative adventure game

- A bright, colorful narrative adventure game Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four - A procedurally generated card collectible game

Shards of the Four - A procedurally generated card collectible game Catlateral Damage: Remeowstere d - Just be a cat and destroy sh*t

d - Just be a cat and destroy sh*t Clone Drone in the Danger Zone - A voxel-style robot slice-em-up

- A voxel-style robot slice-em-up Clouzy! - Explore an adorable world with your adorable flying pet while looking after your daycare set in the clouds

- Explore an adorable world with your adorable flying pet while looking after your daycare set in the clouds ConnecTank - Step inside a big tank with this co-op game that tasks you with keeping the vehicle running

- Step inside a big tank with this co-op game that tasks you with keeping the vehicle running Death Trash - Old-school RPG elements meet modern action game in this creepy post-apocalyptic world

- Old-school RPG elements meet modern action game in this creepy post-apocalyptic world Deathtrap Dungeon: The Golden Room - An interactive movie based on a gamebook

- An interactive movie based on a gamebook Dreamers - Explore a 3D world full of mini-games and puzzles, solo or split-screen

- Explore a 3D world full of mini-games and puzzles, solo or split-screen Echo Generation - A turn-based adventure game following a group of kids trying to figure out what supernatural goings on is happening in their hometown

- A turn-based adventure game following a group of kids trying to figure out what supernatural goings on is happening in their hometown Faraday Protocol - First-person puzzle game set deep inside an art-deco alien city

- First-person puzzle game set deep inside an art-deco alien city Fractal Space - A 3D puzzler that gives off strong '80s energy

(Image credit: Curve Digital)

Get Packed: Fully Loaded - The expanded edition of the couch co-op where you help people move house (while smashing up a ton of stuff)

- The expanded edition of the couch co-op where you help people move house (while smashing up a ton of stuff) Godstrike - Twin-stick shooter that uses time as both your health and your currency

- Twin-stick shooter that uses time as both your health and your currency Justice Sucks: Recharged - Sandbox action comedy game that feels like you're in a '90s cartoon

- Sandbox action comedy game that feels like you're in a '90s cartoon Lake - A beautiful, story-driven game about a woman who decides to spend two weeks delivering mail in her hometown

- A beautiful, story-driven game about a woman who decides to spend two weeks delivering mail in her hometown Lawn Mowing Simulator - You know what this is

- You know what this is Mad Street s - Brawler meets party game meets wild physics you can play solo or with friends

s - Brawler meets party game meets wild physics you can play solo or with friends Mayhem Brawler - Go back to the '90s arcade with a comic book style beat 'em up

- Go back to the '90s arcade with a comic book style beat 'em up Paint the Town Red - Rougelite first-person melee combat title

- Rougelite first-person melee combat title Princess Farmer - A visual novel meets a matching game

- A visual novel meets a matching game Sable - A breathtaking open world exploration game

- A breathtaking open world exploration game Sail Forth - A procedurally generated sailing adventure

- A procedurally generated sailing adventure Strings Theory - An abstract logic game you can play solo or in three player co-op

- An abstract logic game you can play solo or in three player co-op Tanknarok - A wild tank-based arena battle

- A wild tank-based arena battle Teacup - A narrative adventure game about a shy frog trying to gather ingredients for a tea party

- A narrative adventure game about a shy frog trying to gather ingredients for a tea party The Eternal Cylinder - Control a herd of creatures as they explore an alien world

- Control a herd of creatures as they explore an alien world The Riftbreaker - A base-building survival game

- A base-building survival game The Strange Story Of Brian Fisher: Chapter 2 - A mystery puzzle adventure game about, well, Brain Fisher

- A mystery puzzle adventure game about, well, Brain Fisher The Tale of Bistun - Isometric action game based on Persian legends

- Isometric action game based on Persian legends Trigger Witch - A 2D twin-stick open world game where firearms have replaced magic

- A 2D twin-stick open world game where firearms have replaced magic Tunic - An action adventure game where you help a tiny fox who definitely doesn't look like Zelda navigate a big world

- An action adventure game where you help a tiny fox who definitely doesn't look like Zelda navigate a big world Wreckout - Demolition derby racing game

For more about this year's Xbox Summer Game Demo Fest, head to the latest Xbox Wire.

Check out all the news, updates, and game announcements that came from Xbox E3 2021.