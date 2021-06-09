Xbox Series X restock update tracker: could there be a chance or deals from Amazon, Walmart, and more?

Xbox Series X restock supplies have been notoriously low since the console launched last November. However, we must stay vigilant and persevere at all times, as stock drops can occur increasingly randomly - but also have some patterns we can tap into still, potentially. Whatever happens, our dedicated bargain-hunters have been busy scouring retailers and consulting with every Xbox stock tracker we can find to help you get hold of the machine. As such, we've got advice on the stores to check first (not to mention the ones you should prioritize) right here.

What's potentially happening on the Xbox Series X restock front today? Well, mid-week is when things ramp up a bit and we know GameStop has a history of dropping stock on Wednesdays so that retailer is probably your best bet today. It's worth checking on AntOnline too as they went yesterday with a bit of stock as could see some unsuccessful orders come back.

Next up would probably be Target and Walmart, who both have previous form with initiating Thursday drops. So, be prepared for them to go soon. And as move into Thursday itself, Best Buy definitely comes into play as they often go live on Thursdays and Fridays.

And it's always worth keeping an eye on Amazon no matter the time. It often drops an Xbox Series X restock when we least expect it, and the only way to stay ahead is to visit the site every now and then.

With that in mind, generally, your best bet would be to watch these retailers but also keep abreast of all that are listed below.

Xbox Series X ($499.99) | Check at Amazon

This is easily the most popular version of the new Xbox. Besides being more powerful thanks to superior graphics that offer super-sharp 4K resolutions, it comes with a disc drive that allows you to play disc-based games, DVDs, and Blu-rays. It has 1TB of storage space as well.

Xbox Series S ($299.99) | Check at Amazon

This streamlined take on the new Xbox is pretty tempting if you want to save some money along the way; it's a lot cheaper than the Series X and still offers a 'next-generation' experience. However, be aware that it's not as powerful and doesn't include a disc drive. That means you'll have to buy all your games digitally, which tends to be more expensive. What's more, it only has 500GB of storage.

We're actively checking these stores throughout the day, and we've noted when the last Xbox Series X restock was. As such, don't forget to click the links below and see if the console is back yet.

Be careful of overpaying, though. If the deal you're looking at is more than $499.99 for the Xbox Series X or $299.99 for the Xbox Series S, make sure you're getting some extras (like games or accessories) to go with it.

If you manage to secure an Xbox Series X restock, drop in on our accessory guides to complete your setup. You can improve your audio experience with the best Xbox Series X headsets, for example, while the best TV for Xbox Series X will let you take advantage of the new Xbox's 4K visuals and speed. Got your eye on some of the upcoming Xbox Series X games, on the other hand? Visit our roundup of the best Xbox Series X external hard drives for some storage solutions.