Xbox Series X and PS5 GPU specs have reportedly leaked

If reports of a leak are accurate, we've just learned some specifics about what will power the Xbox Series X and PS5 . As expected, the numbers are leagues beyond the Xbox One and PS4 in terms of processing power.

The leak, as detailed in a report by Digital Foundry (via Eurogamer ), comes straight from AMD's testing labs. The word is the Xbox Series X will sport a "frankly ginormous" GPU possibly reaching 12 teraflops - compare that to the vanilla Xbox One's roughly 1.3 teraflops and the Xbox One X's six teraflops of graphics power.

The report is more specific when it comes to the PS5. The leak reports that the PS4's successor will boast a 9.2 teraflop graphics card, a good deal less than the projected 12 teraflops reportedly packed into the Xbox Series X's GPU, but impressive nonetheless.

The leak allegedly claims the PS5 will run GDDR6 memory, the successor to the long-running GDDR5 memory used in most current-gen graphics cards. Some graphics cards that use GDDR6 memory include the GTX 1660ti, RTX 2060-2080, and AMD's Radeon Radeon RX 5700.

Also detailed in the leak are three different "modes" the PS5 will use to support backwards compatibility with the PS4 and PS4 Pro. The system will reportedly alternate between Gen 0, Gen 1, and Gen 2 to play PS4, PS4 Pro, and PS5 games, respectively.

Of course, forget not the "grain of salt" expression, as it's all too relevant here. This is all according to an unconfirmed leak and is wholly subject to change in the time before each console's respective Holiday 2020 launch. Though, the numbers and source aren't particularly suspicious, so there's a good chance the info is accurate.