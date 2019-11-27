Xbox Games with Gold December 2019 opens Jurassic World Evolution and 3 more games

The Xbox Games with Gold December 2019 lineup is getting ready to drop onto your hard drive, like a cow being lowered into an enclosure with a pack of ferocious raptors. The headline entry is Jurassic World Evolution, an officially licensed sim game for building your own park full of hungry dinosaurs and delicious tourists. Before that you can pick up Insane Robots for Xbox One as well as Toy Story 3 for Xbox 360, and Castlevania: Lords of Shadow - Mirror of Fate HD will round out the selection for the back half of the month.

Remember: any games you claim during their availability period will remain accessible so long as you have an active Xbox Live Gold membership. And don't forget that any Xbox or Xbox 360 games made available through Games With Gold are also backwards compatible with Xbox One, letting you keep everything on one console. If you need a new membership, here are the best Xbox Live deals today.

December 2019 free Games With Gold games

Insane Robots (Xbox One) - Available December 1 - December 31

This card-based battle game is basically Thunderdome for cute cartoon robots: you start as a lone malfunctioning android who is sent to the arena for asking too many questions and eventually assemble an army to lead your own robot uprising. The unique combat system lets you combine different tokens, hacks, and glitches to perfect your own preferred battle strategy. It also has local and online multiplayer if you want to face off against humans playing robots, instead of computers playing robots.

Jurassic World Evolution (Xbox One) - Available December 16 - January 15

Construct your own tropical dinosaur tourist trap in this licensed Jurassic Park builder sim. Jeff Goldblum narrates your story as you get your first park up and running, dealing with logistics like where to put the T-Rex enclosure and also logistics like how to contain the T-Rex when it inevitably breaks free. There are more than 40 species of dinosaurs to unlock and add to your park, which should keep you busy for quite a while - as long as you forget to stop and think if you should.

Toy Story 3 (Xbox 360) - Available December 1 - December 15

Not only is Toy Story 3 one of those rare fully competent movie adaptations, it's also basically an early version of Disney Infinity. Toy Story 3's Toy Box mode is a fully featured sandbox that lets players build their own fun in a wide-open western town, using characters and props from the film-inspired campaign to make all kinds of creations. Disney Infinity would later build on the same concept while adding in a whole bunch of toys to buy and scan into the game. Toy Story 3's Toy Box mode doesn't require buying any extra plastic, which is kinda nice.

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow - Mirror of Fate HD (Xbox 360) - Available December 16 - December 31

Between the cinematic third-person action of the Castlevania: Lords of Shadow games came Mirror of Fate, a sidescroller that brings back more of those good old Symphony of the Night vibes. It was originally a 3DS exclusive, but this HD update solidified it as one of the best games of the latter-day Castlevania era. While fans of the Castelvania (and Koji Igarashi) legacy now have Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night to enjoy, Mirror of Fate is still worth your time.

