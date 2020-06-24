Xbox game deals save you up to £60 on games like Hitman 2, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, and Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2

Xbox game deals, ahoy! If you want to try something new and don't fancy spending all that much doing it, this sale on the official Microsoft store is well worth paying attention to. It offers up to £60 off big-hitters like Hitman 2 and Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2, as well as savings on indie titles such as Dead by Daylight and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons.

In fact, there are two pages' worth of Xbox game deals here. They range from popular franchises you'll no doubt have heard of to smaller, more unusual entries you might not have. For every Metro 2033 Redux, there's a Don't Starve.

Personally speaking, we'd recommend looking into the Lego games (both DC Super-Villains and Marvel Super Heroes 2 are on offer) and Don't Starve. The former is a great couch co-op experience that's very family-friendly - perfect if you're stuck at home with your loved ones - while the latter is a brutal, but engaging, sandbox survival game.

Some of these games are available for free on Xbox Game Pass, so it's worth double-checking and potentially grabbing a subscription if the title you're after can be found there.

For other highlights, check out the deals below.

Lego DC Super-Villains (Deluxe Edition) | £60 £14.99 on the Microsoft store

If you want a good couch co-op experience, this is it. The Lego games are excellent for accessible, family-friendly fun, and we can't recommend them enough. This one explores the more villainous side of DC, with the option to create your own baddie.View Deal

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 (Deluxe Edition) | £60 £14.99 on the Microsoft store

For those who are more interested in the Marvel side of things, Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 builds on the original in lots of clever ways. It also adds in heroes from other dimensions and times like Spider-Gwen and Spider-Man 2099, not to mention the Guardians of the Galaxy and Captain Marvel.View Deal

Hitman 2 (Gold Edition) | £70 £19.99 on the Microsoft store

Hitman's been on something of a comeback in the last few years, so if you want to get ready for the recently-announced Hitman 3, this deal is the place to start. You're saving a baffling amount of cash, too - it's now £60 less than normal.View Deal

