Xbox backward compatibility adds Max Payne and FEAR in final catalog update

Xbox backward compatibility has received its last infusion of new titles, which also includes frame rate boosts for 26 already included games.

Microsoft laid out the full list of more than 70 new backward compatibility games in a post to the official Major Nelson blog while calling out the new features some of those games and others can enjoy in a post to the Xbox Wire . The list of all-new games includes the complete Max Payne and FEAR franchises, while the games receiving a new FPS boost option include all of the Gears of War games, Fallout: New Vegas, and Fallout 3.

The update from Xbox compatibility program lead Peggy Lo also reveals that this will be the final addition of new titles to the backward compatibility library.

"Your constant requests for specific titles and enhancements encouraged the Backwards Compatibility team to partner with the original creators to preserve thousands of games from over four generations of Xbox," Lo said. "While we continue to stay focused on preserving and enhancing the art form of games, we have reached the limit of our ability to bring new games to the catalog from the past due to licensing, legal and technical constraints. Thank you for being part of this journey with us."

Lo added that Xbox will "explore new ways to preserve our history" from here. It will also work to bring the finished catalog of backward compatible titles to new platforms such as Xbox Cloud Gaming and beyond.