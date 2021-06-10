Meet Earth's NEW mightiest heroes with X-Men #1 preview and cover gallery

The heroes of Krakoa become the heroes of Earth in the surprise relaunch of the hit series X-Men. With July 7's X-Men #1, writer Gerry Duggan and artist Pepe Larraz will take over the flagship mutant title just after head X-writer Jonathan Hickman minted a new line-up for the team with X-Men #21, and a mission: save not just mutants, but the entire planet.

"It's my privilege and honor to be reteamed with Pepe Larraz as we throw beautiful and deadly threats at the X-Men beginning in July," Duggan tells Marvel.com . "Mutants have saved themselves, and are now going to save the world. Krakoa will grow roots in the capitol of the world, New York City, and the inaugural year will star Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Rogue, Wolverine, Synch, Sunfire and Polaris. The threats to Earth will come fast and hit hard, and every page from Pepe and Marte will blow your hair back. See you in July."

And for an early look at those pages from Larraz and Gracia, go no further:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) X-Men #1 preview Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

While the X-Men title has been around for all of the Hickman era on the mutant line, it was never about a specific team in the superhero sense - instead, it was the crossroads for all the mutants since the foundation of the mutant nation of Krakoa, and the place where the biggest storylines occurred.

In addition to what's going on inside X-Men #1, there's also the story of what's on the cover… or covers, I should say. In addition to the primary cover by Larraz and Gracia, there are 18 variant covers and counting you can seek out. They are: Carmen Carnero; Peach Momoko; RB Silva, Natacha Bustos, and Patrick Gleason; Joshua Cassara; Larry Houston (a '90s themed variant); Rob Liefeld (a Deadpool 30th ANniversary themed variant); Peach Momoko solo (an anime-themed variant); Tom Muller; Russell Dateruman (trading card variant); Skottie Young; Doaly; RIan Gonzales; Patrick Gleason; Shannen Maer (two, both Comic Mint variants); RIan Gonzales (a TFAF exclusive variant); J. Scott Campbell/Sabine Rich (a ReedPop variant); and Nickshaw/Molly Hollowell.

Check them out:

Image 1 of 19 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) X-Men #1 covers Image 2 of 19 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 19 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 19 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 19 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 19 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 7 of 19 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 8 of 19 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 9 of 19 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 10 of 19 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 11 of 19 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 12 of 19 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 13 of 19 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 14 of 19 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 15 of 19 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 16 of 19 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 17 of 19 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 18 of 19 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 19 of 19 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-Men #1 goes on sale July 7. A collection of the first six issues, under the name X-Men by Gerry Duggan Vol. 1, is scheduled for February 1.