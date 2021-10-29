Multiple X-Force teams collide in multiversal Rob Liefeld Marvel special, X-Force Killshot Anniversary Special

30 years after the debut of Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza's X-Force at Marvel Comics, Liefeld is back with X-Force: Killshot Anniversary Special #1 that the iconic creator says will be their "biggest, wildest, most consequential adventure to date."

Liefeld's X-Force storylines have always centered around the struggle between Cable and his damaged clone Stryfe, and after 30 years of fighting (longer really, considering they're both time-travelers) Cable is recruiting five different X-Force teams for a multi-pronged assault against his evil twin - and if the book's title is any indication, he's aiming to kill him.

Check out this five-page unlettered preview of X-Force: Killshot Anniversary Special #1:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) X-Force: Killshot Anniversary Special #1 preview Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"After 30 years (give or take a thousand), Stryfe will finally get what he deserves," co-writer Chad Bowers tweets about X-Force: Killshot Anniversary Special #1 .

As you can tell, Liefeld (and his proxy, Cable) has recruited some of his greatest Marvel creations for this tale including Deadpool, Domino, Shatterstar, and even the more recent Major X and the Venom/Deadpool mashup Venompool.

"X-Force was a huge gamble that paid off big for Marvel, paid off big for retailers and it changed my life forever," Liefeld continues in the announcement. "I'm thrilled and honored to share Killshot with everyone. 30 years in the making, I intend to make every page a huge kick for fans new and old."

In addition to drawing the primary cover for X-Force: Killshot Anniversary Special #1, Liefeld has drawn eight variant covers - and there will be a ninth Liefeld variant, remastering a classic bit of '90s X-Force art. In addition, J. Scott Campbell and Ron Lim also contribute variant covers. Check out all of the X-Force: Killshot Anniversary Special #1 variant covers here:

Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) X-Force: Killshot Anniversary Special #1 covers Image 2 of 12 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 12 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 12 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 12 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 12 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 7 of 12 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 8 of 12 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 9 of 12 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 10 of 12 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 11 of 12 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 12 of 12 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-Force: Killshot Anniversary Special #1 goes on sale on November 24.